Australia vs India: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Who comes in now?
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Josh Hazlewood b Marcus Stoinis.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Banged into the pitch, on off, slower this time, Rohit Sharma pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shot of the match so far! This one is pitched up and just around off, Rohit Sharma uses his feet to go inside out, creates room for himself, and times his drive perfectly as the ball sails over the deep extra cover fence for another biggie.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh..wow! That sounded so sweet! Marcus Stoinis goes short again and on middle, Rohit Sharma hangs back in his crease this time, hammers it from the middle of the bat over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! There is no stopping the Indian skipper at the moment! Marcus Stoinis lands this back of a length and around middle, Rohit Sharma dances down the track and heaves it away towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Marcus Stoinis begins with a fuller delivery, on off, Rohit Sharma stays in his crease and blocks it out.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and angling into leg, Rohit Sharma uses his feet and flicks it through square leg for one more. 16 runs off the over!
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! Rohit Sharma's turn now! A loopy delivery, full and on off, Rohit Sharma goes down on one knee, fetches it, and nails his slog sweep way over the deep mid-wicket fence for another biggie.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Gives this one some more air, full and around off, Rishabh Pant drills it towards sweeper cover for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Rohit Sharma turns it to the leg side, there is a bit of confusion between the batters but they complete the run in the end.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, short and on off, Rishabh Pant stays back and cuts it through point for a single.
6.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Rishabh Pant greets Adam Zampa with a maximum! Tossed up and around middle, Rishabh Pant skips down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and smokes it over the long on fence for a biggie.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Good stop! Hard length and just around off, Rishabh Pant opens the face of his bat and steers it wide of short third where the fielder makes a fine diving stop. They cross.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Josh Hazlewood tries to surprise the batter with another bumper, on middle, this one sits up nicely for the batter as Rishabh Pant gets on top of it and smacks it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up and around middle, Rohit Sharma steps across and has a swipe across the line, gets an inside edge through square leg for a run.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and and on off this time, Rishabh Pant pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Uppish but safe! Touch fuller, on middle, Rishabh Pant goes for the reverse sweep but gets into an awkward position and miscues it in the air. Luckily for him, it lands safely well in front of backward point.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, on middle, shaping in, Rohit Sharma looks to flick it away but misses as the ball goes off his pads towards point. A leg bye is taken.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 8.1 overs, India are 94/2. The live updates of Australia vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today match, ball by ball commentary, Australia vs India, Australia vs India live score, Australia vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.