Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Who will walk out now?
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Not a wicket-taking delivery but Arshdeep Singh won't mind one bit!
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Arshdeep Singh misses but Tim David doesn't! Arshdeep errs in length as he slips in a thigh-high full toss, outside off, Tim David frees his arms and launches it back over the bowler's head for a biggie.
17.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Too straight, full and on the pads, Tim David fails to tickle it fine as it goes down leg. There is a noise as the ball passes the pads but the umpire signals a wide.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good effort by Kohli but in vain! Lands it on a length, on middle, Tim David swings through the line and lofts it back over the bowler's head. Virat Kohli sprints and dives to his right but fails to cut it off.
17.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bangs it into the deck but it is down leg, Tim David lets it go through for a wide.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Angling across, on a good length, on middle, Pat Cummins shapes up to go back over the bowler's head but gets this one high on the bat. It lands well wide of Virat Kohli at long off for a single.
Pat Cummins comes out to the middle now. Australia will want to go past the 176-run mark to keep their NRR better than Afghanistan.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Fine catch by Kuldeep Yadav! Arshdeep Singh strikes now as India strengthens their grip on the game even more. Arshdeep bowls it on a back of a length but the width is there for the batter to cash in. Wade tries to latch onto the width and throws his hands at it. Gets an outside edge that goes low to the right of short third where Kuldeep Yadav reacts quickly and dives low to grab it inches off the turf.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Zoning in at the stumps, on a length, Tim David steps out and works it to the right of long on and that allows him to come back for the second run. Just 5 runs and a massive wicket of Head for India. 53 needed now off 18 by Australia.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Hurls it in the channel on off, on a good length, Tim David uses his feet as he looks to drive it away but gets beaten on the outside edge.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Serves it on a back of a length, on off, Matthew Wade dabs it wide of point and gets to the other end.
Matthew Wade walks out to bat now.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Jasprit Bumrah gets the big fish! India get the wicket they were after. Bumrah comes from around the wicket for the left-hander and serves it on a good length, angling in, on middle and leg. Takes pace off does Bumrah and Travis Head backs away to go big on the off side but goes through his shot early. Ends up slicing it straight up towards extra cover where Rohit Sharma settles under it and does the rest. End of a fine knock by Head though.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Hurls it in at the stumps, fuller in length, Tim David clips it wide of long on and gets to the other end.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Bumrah takes pace off straight away and lands it on a back of a length, over middle, Travis Head backs away and drags the shot to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Just one! Arshdeep nails the yorker, angling in, at the toes, Travis Head jams it out to deep mid-wicket for a single. Just 7 runs off the over, not enough for Australia as the required rate climbs to 14.5.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Lands it on a back of a length, over middle, Tim David is hurried on the pull and mistimes the shot through square leg for a single. 6 runs off the over so far. How many can Head can get off the last ball?
15.4 overs (0 Run) A hint of reverse swing from the over-the-wicket angle for Arshdeep, full and aimed at the stumps, Tim David gets his bat out in front of the front pad and keeps it out.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Attempts the yorker again but it comes out as a low full toss, on middle, Travis Head knocks it down to long on for a single.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Oh, this has gone past everyone! Tailing in, low full toss, around leg, Travis Head clears his front leg to whack it away. Gets beaten on the inside edge and it sneaks just past the leg pole. Rishabh Pant is late to get down low to his right and the ball races past him for a boundary.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Well struck but equally well fielded! Arshdeep goes very full, on off, Travis Head gets deep in his crease and drills it towards extra cover where Rohit Sharma makes a sharp stop low to his right.
Match Reports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.1 overs, Australia, chasing a target of 206, are 168/7. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today match between Australia and India. Everything related to Australia and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Australia vs India live score. Do check for Australia vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.