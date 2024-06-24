Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.
Right then, India will certainly be the happier of the two sides and even though, at one stage, 220 looked like a possibility, they will take this total with both hands. As for Australia, they have an uphill task on a wicket that seemingly got tougher to bat as the ball got old and lost its hardness. Going hard in the Powerplay will put the Aussies in good stead for the rest of the chase.
Suryakumar Yadav is in for a chat. He says that Rohit batted really well and it was like a dream to watch him. Adds that they had a chat before the game on how to play on this wicket and the skipper showed them the way. Mentions that it is a good score and the wicket is a good one as well. He hopes that there is something in it for the bowlers as well and they are able to defend it.
On the other hand, Australia started just as they would have liked with Josh Hazlewood striking early. Despite getting that early and big scalp of Kohli, Australia were not able to build on it as Rohit Sharma put them to the sword. By getting rid of Rohit first and then Suryakumar Yadav, they enjoyed a quiet 3-over period, conceding just 16 runs in that phase. However, they could not finish strongly with the ball, conceding 34 runs in the last 3 overs.
Not quite the perfect finish to the innings for India, but they will be happy to have posted 205 on the board, the highest team score against Australia in Men's T20 World Cups. After being put into bat, India were rocked early with the departure of Virat Kohli. Unfazed by the loss of his opening partner, Rohit Sharma unleashed an onslaught and ensured a strong Powerplay for India. The Indian skipper notched his fifty off just 19 balls and while Rishabh Pant failed to kick on, Rohit continued to find boundaries with regularity. After Rohit's dismissal, Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav got together in their quest to ensure that the Indian innings did not lose steam. Towards the end, Hardik Pandya chipped in with a quickfire cameo and Ravindra Jadeja played a useful hand too to get India past 200.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Only a single to end the innings then! Pat Cummins bangs this into the pitch again, gives no pace at all, Hardik Pandya tries to pull but gets a top edge that falls wide of short fine leg. They cross. India finishes on 205/5!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Ravindra Jadeja swipes it towards deep square leg for one.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the crowd! Pat Cummins pitches it up again, on leg, angling in, Ravindra Jadeja uses his wrists to whip it away towards the deep mid-wicket fence, the fielder looks interested but the wind takes it well over him for a biggie.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full again and on middle, angling in, Hardik Pandya drills it towards long on for a run.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Pat Cummins goes full and just around off, shapes away a bit, Hardik Pandya looks to loft it down the ground but misses.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off, slower as well, Ravindra Jadeja drags it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on off, Ravindra Jadeja drives it through covers for a run. Good end to the over from Marcus Stoinis after getting hit for two sixes.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Clever bowling! Marcus Stoinis sees the batter back away and bowls a yorker, on off, Ravindra Jadeja fails to lay a bat on that.
Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Marcus Stoinis gets his second wicket now! He goes full again and on the pads, Shivam Dube flicks it but does not go through the shot fully, the ball flies in the air towards deep mid-wicket where David Warner crouches low and pouches it safely.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up, on middle, Hardik Pandya misses out this time as he tries to hit it a bit too hard, gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball rolls towards point. They cross.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! TWO IN TWO! Full again and on off, Hardik Pandya stays deep inside his crease, gets under it and lifts it towards the long off fence where it just goes over Mitchell Starc for a maximum.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! This is the over India will look to target! Marcus Stoinis serves this full and around off, Hardik Pandya somehow manages to reach for it and smashes it over the deep extra cover fence for a biggie.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Overpitched and on off, Hardik Pandya drives it towards long off for one.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A welcome boundary for India! Pat Cummins goes short again and around off, slower again, Hardik Pandya stays back in his crease and slaps it away over extra cover for four runs.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and around off, takes pace off, Shivam Dube pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and on on middle, Hardik Pandya drills it down to long on for a run.
17.2 overs (1 Run) In the air..safe! The Indian batters are living dangerously here! Pat Cummins bowls a juicy full toss, on middle, Shivam Dube gets surprised by it and mistimes it badly in the air, the fielder at long on runs forward but fails to reach it. A single is taken.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss around off, Shivam Dube drills it away wide of long off for a brace.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Shouts of 'catch it' again but it lands safely! A bit of air on that delivery, full and on leg, Shivam Dube mistimes his slog again but it goes on the bounce to deep backward square leg for one more.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Pushes it through, on a nagging length, on middle and leg, Hardik Pandya clips it through square leg for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and around leg, Shivam Dube heaves it towards deep square leg for one.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and outside off, Shivam Dube tries the slog sweep but gets an outside edge that falls well in front of backward point.
16.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! You do not see this often from the Aussies! Tossed up, full and around off, Hardik Pandya tries to slog it away but gets a top edge wide of backward point, Mitchell Marsh runs to his left and tries to reverse cup but spills it, he has a couple of more bites at it but fails to hold on. A run is taken and Pandya gets a life here!
16.1 overs (1 Run) Fires one in full and on leg, Shivam Dube clears his front leg away but only manages to swipe it towards deep square leg for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) An extraordinary spell from Josh Hazlewood comes to an end! He pulls his length back a bit, on off, Shivam Dube guides it through backward point for one. Hazlewood has conceded just 14 runs in his four overs. Superb stuff!
15.5 overs (1 Run) Pitched up and around middle, Hardik Pandya flicks it off the inside half of the bat towards deep square leg for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, on middle and leg, Shivam Dube looks to work it away but gets a soft leading edge in front of short cover. They cross.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Josh Hazlewood nails the yorker this time, on off, Hardik Pandya jams it out to the off side for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Back of a length and on middle, angling in, keeps a bit low, Hardik Pandya tries to heave across the line but misses as the ball just goes over the stumps.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Oh..extra bounce! Josh Hazlewood hits the hard length, on off, nips back in with some extra bounce, Hardik Pandya gets hurried and only manages to stab it to short third. He sets off for the run but is sent back and rightly so.
