14.6 overs (1 Run) Darts this one full and on off, Travis Head forces it towards long off for one.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nothing seems to bother Travis Head here! Axar Patel drags his length back and around off, Travis Head moves back quickly and smashes it past extra covers for a boundary.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off, Tim David drills it down to long off for a run.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and outside off, Tim David is late on his cut shot and misses.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on off, Tim David pushes it straight to short covers.
Tim David comes in at number 6.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! STRAIGHT TO THE FIELDER! Axar Patel gets his first now! As they say, 'One brings two' and that is exactly what has happened here. Tossed up, full and around middle, Marcus Stoinis goes down for the reverse sweep, connects well but unfortunately for him, he finds Hardik Pandya at backward point who juggles it but grabs it in the end, nonchalantly with his left hand.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Googly again, short and around leg, Marcus Stoinis works it through square leg for one more. End of a successful over for India!
13.5 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on middle, Travis Head backs away and cuts it towards deep point for one.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away! Kuldeep Yadav goes short again and around middle, Travis Head rocks back and thrashes it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Head looks in some touch here!
13.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, Marcus Stoinis drags it down to long on for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Marcus Stoinis blocks it out.
Marcus Stoinis makes his way out to the centre.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED'EM! Kuldeep Yadav gets the explosive Glenn Maxwell! He serves a fine googly here, slower through the air as well, full and on middle and leg, turns away a shy bit, Glenn Maxwell walks down the track to slog it away but gets beaten by the flight and the turn as the ball goes through to rattle the stumps. India will be relieved to see the back of Glenn Maxwell here!
12.6 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back once more, on off, Travis Head stabs it to short covers. Excellent over, just 3 runs off it!
12.5 overs (1 Run) Darts this one full and on off, Glenn Maxwell goes down and whips it hard towards deep mid-wicket for just one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on off, angling away, Travis Head punches it through covers for a run.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Goes short again, outside off, Travis Head cuts it away but fails to beat point.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Glenn Maxwell swipes it away towards deep square leg for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and outside off, Glenn Maxwell tries to cut but gets an outside edge along the ground to short third.
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That spoils the over! Kuldeep Yadav gives this one some more air, full and around off, Travis Head goes down, reaches out for it and flat bats it towards the long off fence. Hardik Pandya looks interested but only watches the ball sail over his head for a biggie.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, full and on middle, skids through, Travis Head stays back and pushes it to the right of the bowler.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on off, Glenn Maxwell almost loses his balance but still manages to reverse sweep it towards deep point for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, short and on leg, turns in, Glenn Maxwell moves back to flick it away but misses and gets hit on the pads.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Goes short and on middle, Travis Head punches it down to long on for a run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Glenn Maxwell sweeps it towards deep square leg for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter, short and on middle, Glenn Maxwell moves across to hoick it away but ends up miscuing his shot towards short third. They cross.16 runs off the over!
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glenn Maxwell is turning on the heat now! Ravindra Jadeja tosses it up, full and on middle, Glenn Maxwell goes down for the reverse sweep again and connects well to send the ball over point for another boundary now.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Short again and outside off, Travis Head cuts it towards deep point for a run.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Glenn Maxwell stays back and nudges it through mid-wicket for a single.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Outrageous shot! Floated, full and around off, Glenn Maxwell changes his stance completely and nails the switch hit to perfection as the ball goes over the deep backward point fence for a biggie.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Maxi gets off the mark in style! Ravindra Jadeja starts with a quicker delivery, short and outside off, Glenn Maxwell makes room, opens the bat face and guides it between short third and backward point for a boundary.
