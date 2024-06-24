Australia vs India: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Slips in a full delivery again, on off, Hardik Pandya drives it wide of cover for just a single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Slanting in, on a yorker length, on middle and leg, Shivam Dube works it in front of square on the leg side and gets to the other end.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Pace on and very full, on off, Hardik Pandya digs it out towards backward point where a fumble results in the batters crossing over for a single.
Hardik Pandya is the next man in.
14.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Keeping the ball away from Suryakumar Yadav has done the trick here for Mitchell Starc. Starc stays around the wicket and takes the pace off, near the wide tramline on off, on a back of a length, Suryakumar Yadav is made to reach out but the ball holds in the surface and catches the outside edge that loops up tamely behind the wicket to the keeper, Matthew Wade who does the rest.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Gets the yorker in, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav fails to squeeze it out as the ball sneaks under the bat.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! Angling in, on a back of a length, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav waits on the back foot and steers it with an open bat face between short third and backward point for a boundary.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Executes the yorker this time, on off and middle, Shivam Dube jams it out back to the bowler.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Fires it in now and it is fuller as well, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav looks to go back over the bowler's head but gets an inside edge that rolls down to fine leg for a single.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Suryakumar Yadav goes big now! 150 comes up for India. Stoinis rolls his fingers over the ball and bowls it on a short of a length, it sits up nicely for Suryakumar Yadav who swings cleanly and deposits it over the long on fence for a six.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Serves it at the stumps, on a good length, Shivam Dube works it in front of square on the leg side for a single.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Absolutely crunched! Stoinis tries to get a yorker in but does not get it full enough, on off, Shivam Dube winds up and thumps it along the carpet to the left of mid off for a boundary.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Stoinis takes pace off and bowls it on a good length, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav hacks it off the inner half of the bat to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Good finish to what was turning out to be a quiet over from Zampa. 11 runs off it. Zampa delivers it short and on middle, Shivam Dube hangs back and drops it with soft hands in the vacant mid-wicket region for a couple of runs.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Massive hit! Zampa dishes out the googly but it is too full, right in the arc for the southpaw, on middle and leg, Shivam Dube gets down on one knee and slogs it over deep square leg. It was hit into the wind by Dube but it still went many a mile.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Another quicker delivery, on a nagging length, on middle, Shivam Dube can only defend it out on the leg side.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Pushes it through, short and slanting in, at the pads, Suryakumar Yadav goes on the back foot and works it through mid-wicket for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Loops it up, nice and full, on middle, Shivam Dube makes room and knocks it down to long off for one more run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Lands it on a nagging length, on off, Suryakumar Yadav presses forward and eases it down to long off for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Goes very full and on off, Shivam Dube digs it out towards cover. End of a successful over for Mitchell Starc and Australia.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Honing in at the stumps, on a back of a length, Shivam Dube nudges it from the crease to mid-wicket.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Slips in the yorker, tailing in at the toes, Shivam Dube does just enough to keep it out and gets an inside edge onto the pads.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done and Shivam Dube is up and running! Starc greets Dube with a bumper from over the wicket but the line is outside off, Shivam Dube is expecting a bouncer first up and hangs back in the crease. Plays the upper cut and beats the dive of Adam Zampa at deep third for a boundary.
Shivam Dube comes out to the middle now.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CASTLED! Mitchell Starc strikes gold on his return to the attack! Australia will be very relieved to see the back of the Indian skipper. Starc steams in from around the wicket and nails the yorker, on middle, Rohit Sharma gets his bat down but plays outside the line of the ball. The ball catches the inside edge and goes back onto the pads before trickling back onto the stumps. Rohit Sharma departs, falling just 8 runs short of his hundred.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Comes back into the attack and slants it in, on a good length, on off, Rohit Sharma watchfully pats it to cover.
10.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Good shot! Length delivery, on off, Suryakumar Yadav waits in the crease and presents a high elbow to loft it with a straight bat. It goes a long way in the air but SKY gets enough bat on it to clear the long off fence for a six.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Audacious shot! Cummins lands it on a short of a good length, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav walks across his stumps and brings his wrists into play. Fetches it and whips it past square leg for a boundary.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Keeps it just around off, Suryakumar Yadav looks to go over mid off but the ball gets a bit big on him and he mistimes the drive to mid off.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Cummins pitches it up again, width on offer on off, Suryakumar Yadav shapes up to go over cover but misses out.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Angling in, closer to the off-stump line, on a back of a length, Rohit Sharma hangs back and steers it down to deep third for a single.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Misfield! Cummins serves it full, on off, Rohit Sharma times the drive well through covers. David Warner runs across to his right from deep point but fails to gather it cleanly, allowing the batters to run the second run.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, India are 162/4. The live updates of Australia vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today match, ball by ball commentary, Australia vs India, Australia vs India live score, Australia vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.