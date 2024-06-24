Australia vs India: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and on leg, Mitchell Marsh nudges it towards deep mid-wicket for a brace.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just wide! Flighted, full and on middle, Mitchell Marsh goes for the sweep again and connects well too, the ball flies wide of square leg where Kuldeep Yadav leaps to his left but fails to get a hand on that as it races away to the fence for a boundary.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker, full and on middle, Mitchell Marsh blocks it out on the pitch.
4.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is some shot! Axar Patel drags his length back this time, on middle, Mitchell Marsh stays back and swipes it powerfully over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Mitchell Marsh goes down again but sweeps it straight to square leg this time.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Axar Patel starts with a flatter delivery, full and on middle, Mitchell Marsh goes down to sweep but gets an inside edge towards short fine.
Time for spin as Axar Patel comes on to bowl. Also, for those wondering about Australia's NRR scenario, in an already tough run chase, Australia need to get to AT LEAST 198, to keep their NRR in the positive
3.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle, Mitchell Marsh knocks it towards mid on for a run. 14 runs off the over then!
3.5 overs (1 Run) Change of pace, on length and on middle, Travis Head steers it towards point for a single.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR MORE! Travis Head is on the charge here! Pitched up and around off, Travis Head backs away a bit, reaches out for it, and drills it through point for the third boundary of the over. Australia are taking an attacking approach against Bumrah, unlike the other teams.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good comeback! Jasprit Bumrah bowls a good yorker just outside off, Travis Head tries to squeeze it away but fails to connect.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one! Jasprit Bumrah goes short again and around middle, Travis Head picks up the length early and smacks it away towards the deep mid-wicket fence for another boundary.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Travis Head gets off the mark in style! Jasprit Bumrah lands this short and wide outside off, Travis Head gets the chance to free his arms and crunches it over point for a boudnary.
2.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! 14 runs off the over! Short of a length and on middle, Mitchell Marsh hangs back in his crease and is waiting for that length, swivels and pulls it way over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Arshdeep Singh takes pace off and lands this back of a length, on off, Mitchell Marsh gets on top of the bounce and punches it sweetly through covers for another boundary.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Put down! A tough chance though! This is on a good length and on middle, Mitchell Marsh uses his feet and swats it aerially down the deck. Arshdeep Singh on his follow through gets his hands on it but fails to hold on to it.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He connects this time! Arshdeep Singh bangs this into the pitch again, on middle, pace on this time, Mitchell Marsh tries to pull and gets enough bat on it to clear mid on for a boundary.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Back of a length and around off, angles away, slower too, Mitchell Marsh goes through his slog across the line early and misses.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Misses out there! A juicy full toss, on middle, shaping in, Mitchell Marsh flicks it straight towards mid-wicket.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Length again, on off, takes off a bit, Travis Head stabs it down to the off side.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Mitchell Marsh runs it down to deep third for a single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Uppish but safe! Jasprit Bumrah bangs this hard into the pitch, on middle, angling in, Mitchell Marsh gets hurried by it as he tries to hook it away but only manages to glove it in the air. Rishabh Pant stumbles a bit while moving to his left and fails to reach the ball in the end. A bit of luck for the Aussie skipper!
1.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Mitchell Marsh guides it towards point.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Hard length and angling into the body of the batter, Travis Head misses his flick as the ball goes off his pads towards short fine leg. A leg bye is taken.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah begins with a back-of-a-length delivery, outside off, Travis Head cuts it straight towards point.
Mitchell Marsh walks in at number 3. Jasprit Bumrah will operate from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN AT SLIPS! Arshdeep Singh draws first blood! A huge wicket for India as the dangerous David Warner has to go back to the hut now. This one is on a good length and just around off, gets it to nip away a shy bit, David Warner tries to push it away without any footwork and gets a thick outside edge wide of first slip, Suryakumar Yadav moves to his left and takes a sharp catch. Early blow to Australia. Folks, let us cast your mind back to the 2023 ODI World Cup final where Warner was dismissed similarly to Mohammed Shami, bowling from around the wicket with the southpaw edging it to Virat Kohli at first slip.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit streaky! Short of a length and outside off, David Warner tries to cut it away but gets a bottom edge as the ball rolls behind, Rishabh Pant is caught wrong-footed and is late to put a dive in as the ball goes under him and to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
0.4 over (0 Run) Goes a bit fuller now, on middle, David Warner takes a half stride out and taps it to short covers, Another dot!
0.3 over (0 Run) Hits the hard length this time, on middle, David Warner has no room to play with and dabs it down to point.
0.2 over (2 Runs) David Warner and Australia get underway now! Back of a length and on off, David Warner stays back and punches it nicely through covers for a couple of runs.
0.1 over (0 Run) Arshdeep Singh starts with a good-length delivery around off, shaping away, David Warner stays in his crease and steers it towards point.
