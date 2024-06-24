Australia vs India: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Everything going Rohit Sharma's way!
4.4 overs (0 Run) Much better by Cummins! Serves it with a wobble seam, on a good length, in the channel on off, Rohit Sharma has a feel for the delivery and gets beaten on the outside edge as the ball holds its line and zips past the bat.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thrashed away! A juicy half-volley, wide on off, Rohit Sharma reaches out and throws his hands at it to drill it past backward point for a boundary.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Slanting in, on a hard length, on middle and leg, Rohit Sharma hops back to work it across the line but gets beaten on the inside edge and wears it high on the thigh pad.
Good news folks! The sun has come out in St. Lucia and the covers are coming off too. The umpires are out there in the middle and are checking the outfield. We should get going sooner rather than later here. We can see the players come out to the middle now. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant to resume the batting for India. Pat Cummins will complete his over after the short delay.
UPDATE - Oh..no! The rain has picked up its pace and the covers are coming on now. Rohit Sharma will be disappointed, as he would have liked to continue his momentum but this halt gives Australia some time to come up with different tactics as they are under the pump here. We hope that it is just a passing shower.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Welcome to the attack, Mr. Pat Cummins, says Rohit Sharma! 200th SIX for Rohit in T20Is. Cummins charges in from over the wicket and takes pace off straight away, on a length, outside off, Rohit Sharma is proactive again as he shuffles across, gets down, and fetches it from outside off. Swats it with ease and deposits it onto the roof towards the deep mid-wicket region for half a dozen.
3.6 overs (0 Run) End of another tidy over from Josh Hazlewood! Bowls it on a short of a good length, on off and middle, Rishabh Pant gets right behind the line of the ball and defends it out solidly.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Keeps it nice and tight, on the off-stump line, on a back of a length, Rohit Sharma arches back slightly and pushes it wide of point for a single.
3.4 overs (0 Run) So nearly dragged it on! Nipping back in, on a hard length, on off, there is no room for Rohit Sharma to work it. He tries to steer it down to deep third but the ball comes back in off the deck and there is a bit of extra bounce as well. Gets an inside edge that dribbles past the stumps.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Hits the hard length, on middle, Rishabh Pant nudges it towards mid-wicket where Mitchell Marsh slides over the ball and allows a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Hazlewood bangs it on a hard length, on off, Rishabh Pant gets on top of the bounce and dabs it to point.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Delivers it on a good length, on off and middle, Rishabh Pant gets on the front foot and plays it back to the bowler with a straight bat.
2.6 overs (6 Runs) TOP EDGE AND SIX! 29 runs off the over. Most expensive over in Mitchell Starc's T20I career! Starc errs in length as he dishes out a full toss, outside off, Rohit Sharma reaches out to flat bat this one back over the bowler's head. Gets a top edge that flies over short third for the fourth six of the over.
2.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tries the yorker again but gets it beyond the tramline on off, Rohit Sharma fails to get any bat on it. Wide given.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Good delivery! Gets the yorker in, wide on off, Rohit Sharma fails to squeeze it out on the off side.
2.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Best of the lot! Rohit Sharma looks in the mood here and the Indian fans in the stands are loving it. Starc looks to angle it away from over the wicket, outside off, Rohit Sharma fetches it from outside off and picks the bones out of that. Tonks it across the line and it sails way over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. Third six of the over.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! More runs! Mitchell Starc being put under a lot of pressure here by Rohit Sharma. Starc stays full and serves it outside off, Rohit Sharma walks across his stumps and lofts it over mid on. Gets more than enough bat on it to clear the man there and picks up a boundary.
2.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! And again! Back-to-back sixes for Rohit Sharma! Width on offer by Starc but the length stays full, Rohit Sharma frees his arms and leaves nothing in the tank to thump it up and over cover. The ball hits the boundary cushions on the full for six more runs.
2.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Timed to perfection! Rohit Sharma with the first six of the game. Starc hurls it full, on off, Rohit Sharma picks up the length and line early and holds his shape. Angles the bat face perfectly to carve it over cover and clears the fence for a maximum. Rohit did not try to overhit there and just relied on timing.
1.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Rishabh Pant strides out and pushes it to short covers. Just one run and huge wicket from that over then!
1.5 overs (0 Run) Angling away, on a full length, around off, Rishabh Pant leans on it and times the drive towards mid off.
Rishabh Pant walks out to bat number 3.
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND TAKEN! Expertly held by Tim David. Josh Hazlewood with the early strike for Australia. Hazlewood goes into the wicket and lands it on off, Virat Kohli goes for the pull but gets this one high on the bat and he hits this one into the wind. This results in the ball not travelling far enough to evade mid on. Tim David at mid on, runs over his shoulder to his right, keeps his eyes on the ball all the way through and takes a fine catch.
1.3 overs (0 Run) At 133.9 kph, short of a length, on the off-stump line, Virat Kohli presents a high elbow and punches it straight to cover-point on the bounce.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Angling into the right-hander, on a good length, on off, the bat turns in Virat Kohli's hands as he tucks this one off the inner half of the bat to mid-wicket.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Hazlewood starts from over the wicket and lands it on a hard length, over off, Rohit Sharma stays back and taps the ball on its head to glide it down to deep third for a single.
Josh Hazlewood to share the attack.
0.6 over (0 Run) This comes back in a touch, on a good length, on off, Virat Kohli defends it right under his eye line as he presents a straight bat and blocks it down the deck.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good shot for no run! Pitches it right up to the batter, outside off, Virat Kohli leans on it and drives it crisply but picks out the man at cover.
0.4 over (1 Run) Starc pulls the length back and keeps it in the channel on off, Rohit Sharma waits on it and runs it down to deep third with an open bat face for a single.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Good wristwork and Rohit Sharma is away! Hurls it full and shaping in a touch, on off and middle, Rohit Sharma shuffles across slightly and brings his wrists into play to whip it between mid-wicket and mid on for the first boundary of the game.
0.2 over (0 Run) Rohit Sharma survives an early scare! Indian fans breathe a huge sigh of relief. Starc slips in a low full toss, angling away, near the tramline on off, Rohit Sharma reaches out to play it towards the off side but gets a bottom edge on it. It goes back onto the turf and then goes straight to first slip.
Has that carried? The fielder at first slip thinks so. The two umpires come together for a discussion and send it upstairs. However, the replay clearly shows that it is a bump ball.
0.1 over (0 Run) Steams in from over the wicket does Mitchell Starc and goes full in search of swing but ends up serving a juicy full toss, around off, Rohit Sharma gets taken by surprise slightly and drives it square towards backward point. Missed out there did the Indian skipper!
Done with the pre-match formalities! Despite the early start, the fans have come in numbers in St. Lucia and the atmosphere is great inside the stadium. The Australian players spread out and take their respective field positions. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the two openers for India. As expected, Mitchell Starc has the new ball in his hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
We are moments away from the clash between the heavyweights, but before that, the players make their way out to the middle and line up for their respective national anthems. It will be India's national anthem first followed by the national anthem of Australia.
PITCH REPORT - Harsha Bhogle is pitchside. He says that there is a nice breeze blowing across the ground and wind will be a factor of consideration for the two teams. Tells that the dimensions of the square boundaries are 66 meters and 69 meters with a 78-meter straight hit. Aaron Finch joins him and he opines that Australia have made the correct decision of bowling first. Adds that there is a little bit of moisture on the surface and both pacers and spinners will enjoy that. Feels that with the newer ball, the seam will grip into the surface, resulting in assistance for the bowlers.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India says they would have bowled first as well. Adds that the wicket looks a bit sticky and having batted first in the last couple of games, they wanted to chase. Tells that the pitch looks good but the overhead conditions matter too. Mentions that they have adapted well in this tournament and every game is a must-win and nothing changes for them. Informs that they are unchanged.
The captain of Australia, Mitchell Marsh says that this looks like a belter of a wicket. Adds that there is a bit of breeze around and the surface looks lovely. Tells that this is a big challenge and that the boys are up and about for it. Shares that they have found themselves in this position earlier as well and they are looking forward to this game. Feels that the pressure is always there in must-win games but they have an experienced group of players and the mood has been great. Informs that they have one made change with Mitchell Starc coming in for Ashton Agar.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc (In place of Ashton Agar), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
TOSS - All in readiness for the flip of the coin. It falls in favour of Mitchell Marsh. Australia have elected to BOWL first.
Having faltered against Afghanistan, Australia have all to do, heading into this game against India. A win big enough to surpass India on NRR will assure them of qualification, leaving India and Afghanistan jostling for the other semifinal spot. Any other result, however, will leave them hoping for a favourable outcome in the game between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. In their previous encounter, the Aussies were not only poor with the bat but also in the field, but you'd expect them to pick themselves up and give themselves the best possible chance of making it through. Will this pressure situation bring the best out of Mitchell Marsh and his men? Or will it be India to secure their qualification and push Australia towards the exit door? Join us for the ride to find out!
With commanding wins over Afghanistan and Bangladesh, India find themselves in pole position in the race for a spot in the semis, and a win by any margin should suffice for them to go through. Due to their strong NRR, India should be fine even with a defeat, unless they lose by a big margin here and Afghanistan inflict a heavy defeat on Bangladesh. In stark contrast to their past struggles, from Rohit Sharma right down to Hardik Pandya at number 6, the batting approach was quite refreshing to see in the last outing and expect more of the same as the team aims to go the distance. Ravindra Jadeja's bowling form has been below par, but it has not affected them much, with others performing as a cohesive unit.
And they meet again! India and Australia cross paths in a Men's ICC event for the first time since that famous night in Ahmedabad, joyous for some but heartbreaking for others. The stakes are high, as they were that night as the two teams eye a place in the semifinals of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. On that note, hello and welcome from the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, where anticipation is palpable ahead of this colossal clash. Adding to the intrigue, the weather is a bit uncertain, but let's remain hopeful that the rain stays away.
... MATCH DAY ...
