During the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash against South Africa on Monday, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell surpassed former cricketer Dwayne Bravo to become the highest wicket-taker for the Caribbeans in the history of the T20 WC. In a fine show of nerves and calm, Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada defied heroic spells by Roston Chase and Alzarri Joseph to extend their unbeaten run in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup to seven matches and reached the semifinals with a three-wicket win over West Indies at Antigua on Monday.

Russell bowled exceptionally well against the Proteas where the all-rounder managed to scalp two wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 19 runs.

With these two wickets, the right-arm seamer took his total count in the T20 WC history to 29 which is the highest so far by any West India bowler. The previous best was held by Bravo who had a total of 27 wickets in the marquee event.

Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. West Indies was reduced to 5/2, but an 81-run stand between Kyle Mayers (35 in 34 balls with three fours and two sixes) and Roston Chase (52 in 42 balls, with three fours and two sixes) brought them back in the game. However, Proteas bowlers kept striking at regular intervals after this partnership, restricting WI to 135/8 in their 20 overs.

Tabraiz Shamsi (3/27) was the pick of the bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen, skipper Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada got a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 136 runs, SA lost two wickets early. Due to the interruption of action by rain, the Proteas were given a new target of 123 runs in 17 overs. At one point, the match was 50-50, with SA at 110/7 in 15.2 overs, despite crucial knocks from Tristan Stubbs (29 in 27 balls, with four boundaries) and Heinrich Klaasen (22 in 10 balls, with three fours and a six). However, Jansen (21*) and Rabada (5*) found boundaries at crucial stages, finishing the chase with five balls and three wickets in hand.

Chase (3/12) was the pick of the bowlers for WI. Alzarri Joseph and Andre Russell also got two wickets.

With this victory, South Africa has ended their Super Eights campaign undefeated, with three wins in three matches. England is the other team to move to the semifinals, with two wins and a loss in three matches. West Indies, the hosts of the competition, have been knocked out, with just a win and two losses to their name in the Super Eights.

