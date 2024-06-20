Afghanistan vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run there! Flatter and on a nagging length on off stump, Gulbadin Naib stays back and edges it down to backward point looking for a single but won't get it.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Flighted up a bit, on the fuller side and outside off, Gulbadin Naib goes for the big heave but misses the ball completely.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Drops it short over middle, Azmatullah Omarzai presses back and pushes it down to long on for one more.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter one and outside off, Gulbadin Naib stays put and hits it down to long off for another single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) This is pushed through around off stump, Azmatullah Omarzai jabs the ball down into the off side and picks up a quick single.
9.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow, that has traveled a 100 meters! Tosses it up first up and on middle, Azmatullah Omarzai just clears the front leg and swings through the line, smoking it well over long on for a biggie.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, angled across the right-hander, Azmatullah Omarzai slaps it aaway square through covers for one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up full and on the leg peg, Gulbadin Naib pushes it down to long on and turns the strike over.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and at the stumps, tucked away neatly in front of mid-wicket for one. Suryakumar Yadav throws the ball back to the keeper on a couple of bounce probably to scuff it up a bit more but the umpire gives him a warning.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted up on a good length and around off, Azmatullah Omarzai cuts off the back foot but straight to covers.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and angling across the off stump, Gulbadin Naib plays it down to long on and picks up a single.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gulbadin Naib takes full advantage of the Free Hit. The faster one now, dropped short and on the pads, Gulbadin Naib rocks back and pulls it behind square leg for a boundary.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) No ball! Uh, oh! A cardinal sin from Kuldeep Yadav on his very first delivery of the tournament. This is tossed up a bit full on middle and leg, Azmatullah Omarzai heaves it down to long on for one and Kuldeep has overstepped. Free Hit to follow.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Another good piece of fielding in the deep, this time from Arshdeep Singh. On a length and around middle, Gulbadin Naib swats the ball across the line and to the right of deep mid-wicket where Arshdeep runs across and dives in before throwing the ball up to the other fielder and keeps it down to two.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Dragged length on the stumps, played off the back foot and just to the bowler's right.
7.4 overs (3 Runs) Excellent work in the deep eventually by Kuldeep Yadav but the batters do pick up three runs. Slightly short and wide of the off stump, Azmatullah Omarzai rocks back and cuts it late and well behind point. Kuldeep makes good ground to his left from deep point and dives across to make the stop. He then rolls over and lets the ball go just before his hand towel which he had tucked in behind hid back made contact with the rope.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and around off, Gulbadin Naib presses back and punches it with the full face of the bat to long off for one more.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Floated up around middle and angling in, Azmatullah Omarzai brings out the big heave and gets it wide of long on for just a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Bowled from wider on the crease and angled in quite a long way from outside off on a nagging length, Azmatullah Omarzai backs away and dabs it towards backward point.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Smart bowling and Hardik Pandya finishes the over with three dot balls. A slower bumper, well-directed around off stump, Gulbadin Naib bends his back and drops his hands to leave it alone.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Banged in short and wide of the off stump, this one doesn't get up high enough, Gulbadin Naib looks to fetch and pull but is well beaten.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Falls safely! Hardik Pandya brings out the surprise bumper and bowls it around off, angling it in. Gulbadin Naib swivels and looks to pull but is hurried on and the ball goes off the gloves and off the body lobbing up well in front of point.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Too high! Just short of a good length and this one nips back in from middle, Gulbadin Naib plays around the ball and gets hit quite high on the pads as the ball rolls behind point.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Pitched up outside the line of off stump, Azmatullah Omarzai reaches out and drives it on the up to sweeper cover for a single.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A real 'hit-me' ball from Hardik Pandya first up. A long half volley outside the off stump, Azmatullah Omarzai waits well and smashes the drive through covers and picks up a boundary.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gulbadin Naib chances his arm and ends the Powerplay with a biggie. Dragged a bit short and angled into the batter, Naib rocks back and uses those big guns to muscle it over cow corner for a six.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Nice and full on the off stump, driven on the up and firmly to long off for one more.
5.4 overs (1 Run) That's gone through and Axar Patel concedes his first run of the game. Floated up a bit on middle stump, Gulbadin Naib pushes it straight back and Patel fails to gather it and it roll down to long off for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and slower around off stump, Gulbadin Naib stays back and pushes it away in front of point.
5.2 overs (0 Run) A bit flatter and angled into the stumps, Gulbadin Naib stays back and manages to push it back to the bowler.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Tossed up a bit fuller and wider of the off stump, going straight on, Gulbadin Naib does down to play the slog sweep but misses it completely.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Afghanistan, chasing a target of 182, are 67/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today match between Afghanistan and India. Everything related to Afghanistan and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Afghanistan vs India live score. Do check for Afghanistan vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.