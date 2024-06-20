Afghanistan vs India: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, full again and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav tucks it through square leg for one.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Darts this one full, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav flicks it away nicely wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Drags his length back, on leg, Shivam Dube flicks it off the back foot through mid-wicket for a run.
A slight delay here as the ball seems to have been lost in the crowd thanks to that biggie from Shivam Dube and the fourth umpire comes out to the middle with the box of balls. The onfield umpires pick one and play can get underway again.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! First one of the match for Dube! Floated, full and on off, Shivam Dube gives himself a bit of free, extends his arms and clobbers it over the long off fence for a biggie.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Goes short and around off, Shivam Dube punches it straight to extra covers.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, full and on off, Shivam Dube drills it wide of sweeper covers for a couple of runs.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Rashid Khan gives this one some air, full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav goes down, uses his wrists nicely and sweeps it away hard and wide of deep square leg for a boundary. 7 runs and a huge wicket off the over!
8.5 overs (1 Run) Short again and around off, Shivam Dube punches it through covers for a single and gets off the mark.
8.4 overs (0 Run) A googly, short and on middle, turns away, Shivam Dube stays back and blocks it out.
Shivam Dube is the new man in.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Rashid Khan is turning the game on its head here! He gets the big fish, Virat Kohli now. Flighted delivery, full and on off, Virat Kohli backs away a bit and tries to loft it over extra covers, but the ball did not turn enough and he ends up hitting it much straighter towards long off where Mohammad Nabi takes a fine catch. Kohli goes after a run-a-ball knock and India are three down now. That was an uncanny mistake from the Indian stalwart.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Uppish but safe! A bit short and outside off, Virat Kohli slaps it aerially but the ball just bounces in front of extra covers. The fielder fumbles a bit but no harm done.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, full and around off, Virat Kohli drives it firmly, the fielder at extra covers dives but fails to stop it as long off cuts it out. Two runs taken!
7.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as this shortish delivery is punched to sweeper covers by Kohli. 6 runs off the over then!
7.5 overs (1 Run) Noor Ahmad continues to bowl quick, drags his length back once more, Suryakumar Yadav mistimes his cut wide of point for a quick run.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, short again, on off, Suryakumar Yadav dabs it down to point.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Goes short and outside off, Virat Kohli moves back and cuts it towards deep point for another run.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Fires this one full but down the leg side, Virat Kohli leaves it alone. Wided.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Off the mark right away. Floated up quite full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav gets on the front foot and wrists the ball away along the turf through mid-wicket for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a full and wide one, Virat Kohli reaches out and hammers it away to long off for a single.
Suryakumar Yadav is the new batter in. Also, Noor Ahmad has now been brought into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! A huge shout by the Afghans and up goes the finger! Is that the first wicket for Rashid Khan against India in T20Is? We will have to wait and see as Pant takes the review here. Rashid bowls the leg-break this time, full and on middle and off, turns in a bit, Rishabh Pant takes his chance and goes for the reverse sweep but the ball is very full for that shot, he misses it and gets hit on the pads. UltraEdge confirms no bat involved and Ball Tracking comes up with three reds. India lose a big wicket and a review as well, and Rashid Khan opens his account against India in T20Is.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Off the pads! Rashid Khan dishes out the googly and bowls it full around the leg stump, Rishabh Pant goes down to sweep but misses and the ball just clips the pads as it goes past the keeper and runs away to the fence.
6.4 overs (1 Run) A googly now, short and on middle, turns in, Virat Kohli picks it up and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and on off, Virat Kohli tries to cut but fails to beat point.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on leg, Rishabh Pant clips it through square leg for a run.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Rashid Khan starts with a floated delivery, full and on off, Virat Kohli drills it towards long off for a single.
Rashid Khan brings himself into the attack right after the Powerplay.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Virat Kohli gets lucky there! Flatter, full and on middle, Rishabh Pant drills it down the ground, Mohammad Nabi gets down and gets his fingertips on it as the ball crashes onto the stumps at the non-striker's end. The replay shows that Kohli has got his bat inside the crease in time.
Did the ball deflect off Nabi's hand? The umpires have gone upstairs to have a look but Mohammad Nabi isn't excited one bit. The replays show that the ball did deflect off Nabi's fingers but Virat Kohli had his bat planted in the crease. NOT OUT comes up on the big screen.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and on off, Rishabh Pant punches it to extra covers.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rishabh Pant is taking on 'The President' here! A loopy delivery, full and around off, Rishabh Pant backs away a bit and lofts it beautifully over extra covers for four more runs.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! That is a huge moment in this game! Mohammad Nabi gives this some air again, full and on middle, Rishabh Pant goes for the traditional sweep this time, gets a top edge that flies high in the air towards deep mid-wicket, Naveen-ul-Haq runs to his left, gets under it but does not even get his hands on it as the ball deflects off his chest and goes for another boundary. Pant gets a life and this could be very costly for the Afghans!
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Floated, full and around middle again, Rishabh Pant goes down on one knee and nails his reverse sweep over point for a boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Risky single! Tossed up, full and on middle, Virat Kohli goes down and paddles it to short fine leg and sets off for the run, Pant responds well too. The fielder makes a direct hit at the batter's end but the replay shows that Pant has made his ground comfortably.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, India are 83/3. The live updates of Afghanistan vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today match, ball by ball commentary, Afghanistan vs India, Afghanistan vs India live score, Afghanistan vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.