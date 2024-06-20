Afghanistan vs India: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! And again and that's a bit unnecessary from Arshdeep Singh putting it so much effort for nothing.
19.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Arshdeep Singh will have to reload the final delivery here. Full and quick again, looking for the wide yorker but this is spilled beyond the tramline for a wide.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Excellent comeback delivery from Arshdeep Singh. Full and quick, nails it in the blockhole around off and Noor Ahmad fails to dig it out.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Noor Ahmad finally connects one and that is a flat six! Banged in short again over middle and leg, Noor gets on top of the bounce and muscles it off the front foot and just over the fence behind deep square leg for a biggie.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Another miss and Noor Ahmad is just swinging a bit too hard at the ball. Bowled from over the stumps and banged into the deck over of and middle. Noor tries to hang back and pull but misses the ball.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Bowled full and wide of the off stump with a bit more effort behind it. Noor Ahmad goes across to the off side and throws the kitchen sink at it but fails to connect.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on a length and outside off, Noor Ahmad throws his hands at it and slices it up over the cover region and denies the single once again.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Good stop from the keeper! A smidge fuller, trying to attack the pads but this is spilled down leg. Noor Ahmad gets a bit of pad on it and Rishabh Pant dives across to his left to get his gloves on it. The batters manage to scamper across for a leg bye.
18.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off and angling away, Noor Ahmad has a poke at it but gets beaten past the outside edge.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and over middle, Noor Ahmad gets cramped up and mistimes the pull badly towards mid on.
18.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off stump again, Noor Ahmad stays put and hits it towards cover again. No single taken!
18.2 overs (0 Run) A full toss now on the off stump line, Noor Ahmad punches it away straight to the man at covers.
18.1 overs (0 Run) On a fuller length and around off stump, Noor Ahmad pushes it away towards cover.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Arshdeep Singh comes agonizingly close to picking up a hat-trick but it ends up being a boundary instead. Pitched up from around the stumps and trying to angle it into the off stump, Fazalhaq Farooqi looks to hang back and block but gets an outside edge that runs past the keeper and into the third man fence.
Fazalhaq Farooqi is the last man in and will face the hat-trick ball.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Too hot to handle for Naveen-ul-Haq and Arshdeep Singh has got two in two now. Banged in quick and short over middle and leg, rushing onto the batter and at a difficult height. Naveen just swings at it and gets a top edge back over the keeper's head. Rishabh Pant runs back towards short fine leg and pouches it safely. Afghanistan going down in a hurry now.
Naveen-ul-Haq walks out bat now.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This is bowled on the fuller side of a length ball and angled well across the off stump. Rashid Khan reaches out, gets under it and knowingly opens the bat face, looking to slice it up and over backward point. The ball is miscued a bit and goes aerial to wide third man where Ravindra Jadeja takes a simple enough catch and Arshdeep Singh also gets his name in the wickets column.
17.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Back to over the wicket now and bowls on a good length but well outside the off stump, Rashid Khan has a slash at it but misses.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Comes from around the stumps now and bowls a shorter delivery at the batter, Noor Ahmad gets the pull high on the bat and gets it down to long on for a run.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller now and bowls it wider of the off stump as well, Noor Ahmad stays put and swings across the line, only managing to connect with thin air though.
17.1 overs (0 Run) A pacy delivery on the fuller side around off and angling away, Noor Ahmad stays back and looks to play at it but is late and the ball zips past the outside edge.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, pushed to mid off for a quick single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) This is fired in fuller and on the legs, Noor Ahmad looks for the reverse sweep once again but almost falls over and misses it completely.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, hello! Flatter one at the stumps, Noor Ahmad brings out the reverse sweep right away and plays it nicely over backward point for a boundary.
Noor Ahmad comes out to the middle now.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! High, high and taken in the deep! Flighted delivery, on the stumps and forcing the batter to have a go at it. Mohammad Nabi is forced to hit against the wind and towards the longer part of the ground as he tries to heave it over deep mid-wicket but gets a lot of height and not enough distance. Ravindra Jadeja settles himself just inside the ropes and takes a fine catch to his left.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! Tossed up a bit in the slot and around off stump, Mohammad Nabi holds his shape and hammers it just over the long off fence for a biggie.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up on the stumps, Rashid Khan punches the ball away wide of long off and picks up a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full and at the stumps, Rashid Khan brings out the helicopter but can't get under it and firmly hits it to long on for just a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Bowled slower now and into the pitch outside off, Rashid Khan looks to play the upper cut but is well beaten.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Good length at the stumps, miscued to the man at mid-wicket. Mohammad Nabi at the other end wants the run but is sent back and a direct hit at the bowler's end keeps him on his toes.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! How has that missed everything? Full and quick again, looking to spear in the yorker at leg stump. Rashid Khan stays back and attempts to jam it out and leaves a gap between the legs. The ball beats the bat and goes between the legs and past the keeper into the fine leg fence.
Rashid Khan walks out to bat now.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! That one was traveling quickly but Arshdeep Singh makes no mistake and Jasprit Bumrah has his third wicket. Goes full and quick and angles it across from off and middle stump, Najibullah Zadran backs away a fair bit and looks to slap it over point but doesn't quite get the elevation. Arshdeep there springs to his right and pouches it with two hands and that one must have stung the palms. Najibullah Zadran has to walk back though.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Attempted heave but badly mistimed! Starts the new spell with a hard-length delivery over the off stump, Mohammad Nabi looks to hang back and take it on but lobs it away over mid on for a single.
Match Reports
- Afghanistan vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Afghanistan vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Afghanistan vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Afghanistan, chasing a target of 182, are 134. The live updates of Afghanistan vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today match, ball by ball commentary, Afghanistan vs India, Afghanistan vs India live score, Afghanistan vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.