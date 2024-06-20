Afghanistan vs India: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
... The Run Chase ...
Right then, the average total at this stadium is around 160 runs and India have surpassed that by 20 or so runs which will make things even more difficult for Afghanistan. A lot depends on their charismatic opening pair but the Indian bowlers will come hard at them. Can Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran lay the foundation for a famous win? Or will Jasprit Bumrah and co prove to be too much for them? Let's find out as the run chase is up next.
The star with the bat for India, Suryakumar Yadav is up for a chat. He says that he enjoys batting in the middle overs. Adds that that is the time when the opposition tries to slow things down, but he knew that they had a few left-handers to come and tried to keep the positive intent going on. Mentions that Rohit Sharma understands his game and it is a motivation when your skipper backs your game. Ends by saying that the total is good and they will give their best to defend it.
Afghanistan will feel they have let India off the hook a bit and now face a daunting task ahead. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mohammad Nabi started off very nicely and Farooqi got rid of the Indian skipper in the third over. A dropped catch from Naveen-ul-Haq allowed Pant to keep chipping away but the skipper, Rashid Khan stepped up and got a couple of quick wickets. The spinners, however, didn't quite manage to build on and allowed the likes of Suryakumar Yadav to dominate them. Rashid did come back and pick up another wicket but it was the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, Farooqi who got a couple of wickets at the death and kept Afghanistan in the game. Naveen, however, wasn't all that brilliant and was costly at the death too.
A half-decent comeback by the Afghanistan pacers in the last four overs as the likes of Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi managed to pick up wickets but India will feel, they have got to a total they would have taken gladly at the start of the match. After opting to bat first, India had a sedate start to their innings and skipper Rohit Sharma looked patchy as he kept swinging at every other ball and was soon caught out. Rishabh Pant came in and provided some much-needed momentum which allowed Virat Kohli to just string along but both batters fell in quick succession. Suryakumar Yadav was positive from the very first ball and never looked to be fazed by anything and went on to score a fiery fifty before getting out. After SKY got out Hardik Pandya was able to turn a sedate start into something meaningful with a few lovely hits but he couldn't stay on till the end either. In the end, it was a small but crucial cameo from Axar Patel in the last over that took India over the 180-run mark.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! An anti-climatic end to the innings but still 13 runs come off the last over! Naveen-ul-Haq lands this back of a length, outside off, slower too, and angles away as well, Axar Patel swings across the line but misses, Arshdeep Singh takes off to steal a bye but Axar is very late to react, Rahmanullah Gurbaz throws it to the bowler and Naveen runs to break the stumps with Axar well short of his crease. India finishes on 181/8!
19.6 overs (1 Run) Naveen-ul-Haq has to reload that one! He goes full again but way outside off, Axar Patel lets it go and gets the wide.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! You bet he can! Naveen-ul-Haq bowls this slower, full and outside off, Axar Patel opens the face of the bat at the last moment, the ball flies off the outside edge over short third man for another boundary.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Overpitched and on middle, Axar Patel drills it down the ground to the right of long on for a couple of more runs. Can Axar Patel take India to 180 here?
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A freebie and Axar Patel takes full advantage here! This is a low full toss, outside off, Axar Patel crunches it through covers and as there is not protection in the deep, the ball races away to the fence for a boundary.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length and outside off, Axar Patel cuts it uppishly but well wide of deep point for a brace.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Naveen-ul-Haq nails the wide yorker this time, outside off, Axar Patel fails to lay a bat on it.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Goes full but well outside off, Axar Patel leaves it alone. Wided.
18.6 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, angling into the leg side, Arshdeep Singh digs it out towards square leg but Axar Patel denies the single.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Pitched up and on off, Arshdeep Singh heaves it away wide of deep square leg for a brace.
Arshdeep Singh walks out to bat now.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Fazalhaq Farooqi has three now! He bangs this one into the pitch, but takes all the pace off, it is going well over the head of the batter. However, Ravindra Jadeja still tries to ramp it away but miscues it off the toe-end towards wide of short third where Gulbadin Naib moves to his left and takes a nice catch. India seven down now and Afghanistan has pulled things back slightly here!
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! Short of a length and on middle, Ravindra Jadeja gets on top of the bounce and pulls it away perfectly between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Fazalhaq Farooqi nails the yorker this time, on middle, angling in, Ravindra Jadeja uses his feet but fails to dig it out and gets hit on the pads.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length and around leg, Ravindra Jadeja nudges it towards square leg and comes back for the second run. Sloppy work from the Afghanistan fielders!
Axar Patel walks in to bat now.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Naveen-ul-Haq gets his man this time! No need for a review now. Fullish delivery, outside off, keeps it out of reach for the batter, Hardik Pandya still goes after it but only manages to slice it up in the air towards sweeper covers, Azmatullah Omarzai judges it well and takes a good catch. A fiery knock from Pandya finally comes to an end!
17.5 overs (0 Run) Another big shout from the Afghans, and the finger goes up! However, Hardik Pandya has taken the review here. Naveen-ul-Haq this time goes right in the blockhole, on middle and leg, angling in, Hardik Pandya tries to heave it away but misses and gets hit on the pads. UltraEdge shows that no bat is involved and Ball Tracking indicates that it is going down the leg side, Good review from India!
For the third time in this inning, the ball seems to be lost and we will have another slight delay. It is found eventually and the play can now continue.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! OUT OF THE PARK! Naveen-ul-Haq goes for the slower delivery, but serves this right in the slot, on middle, Hardik Pandya clears his front leg, uses all his power, and muscles it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie. It sounded very sweet and we have lost another ball as this one goes out of the stadium. 98 METERS!
17.4 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up but way down the leg side, Hardik Pandya misses his flick. Wided.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Hardik Pandya cuts it straight to point.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Ravindra Jadeja goes down and sweeps it through mid-wicket for a run.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and around off, Hardik Pandya steers it through point for a single.
Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in. Also, Naveen-ul-Haq (2-0-17-0) comes back into the attack.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A huge sigh of relief for Afghanistan! Fazalhaq Farooqi gets the big breakthrough with another slower one, full and on off, Suryakumar Yadav tries to fetch it from there and slog it leg side, but fails to get underneath it and toe-ends it high in the air towards long off, Mohammad Nabi settles under it and pouches it safely under pressure. SKY goes back after a fine fifty!
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR SKY! He is not the number one T20I batter for no reason! Hard length this time, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav has a swipe at it, gets it from the inside half of the bat as the ball teases the mid on fielder to the fence and wins the race.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MASSIVE FROM SKY! Fazalhaq Farooqi goes slower again, a touch fuller and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav reads it early, puts his weight on the back foot and smokes it way, way over the long on fence for another biggie.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Overpitched and outside off, Hardik Pandya squeezes it towards deep point for a run. That brings up the 50-run partnership between theses two batters!
16.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, pace on this time, Suryakumar Yadav gets a but hurried and miscues his heave towards long off for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Clever bowling! Fazalhaq Farooqi takes all the pace off here, back of a length and on off, angling away, Suryakumar Yadav goes way early through his slog and misses.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Fires this one in, full and on middle and leg, Hardik Pandya goes down to paddle it away but fails to connect. 12 runs off the over and India are on track for big total here!
A slight halt in play as the ball seems to have been lost and the fourth umpire runs out with the box of balls again. However, the old ball is found and the match can now continue.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMACKED! Noor Ahmad gives this one some more flight but serves it in the slot, on middle, Hardik Pandya clears his front leg away and tonks it over the long on fence for a biggie.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Flighted delivery, full and on off, Hardik Pandya backs away, opens the face of the bat slightly and smacks it with perfect timing over extra covers for a boundary.
15.3 overs (1 Run) 'Catch it' is the call but it lands safely! Flighted, full and on off, Suryakumar Yadav goes inside out and lifts it but fails to get the time, the ball goes high in the air and drops well wide of sweeper covers. They cross.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Suryakumar Yadav pushes it wide of extra covers where the fielder makes a good diving stop.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, short and around off, Hardik Pandya tries to smack it away but goes a bit too hard on that, ends up bunting it down to long off for a single.
