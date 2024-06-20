Afghanistan vs India: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) Six!
A slight halt in play as Mohammad Nabi has been hit flush on the helmet and a mandatory concussion check will now follow. Nabi seems to be fine but the physio will just make sure that everything is fine. All seems fine and play can now continue.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Fiery stuff! Hardik Pandya bangs in a sharp bouncer, on middle, Mohammad Nabi gets surprised by it and misses his pull shot, the ball crashes onto the top of the helmet and lobs behind where Rishabh Pant grabs it and appeals, but it is turned down. A leg bye is taken and there will be a mandatory concussion check now.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one, on a length and on off, Mohammad Nabi guides it straight to point.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Mohammad Nabi drives it through covers for another run. Singles won't do it for Afghanistan here, they need boundaries!
13.5 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on leg, Najibullah Zadran clips it towards square leg for one more.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Drags his length back, outside off, Mohammad Nabi punches it through covers for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Darts this one full, on leg, Najibullah Zadran tucks it through mid-wicket for a run.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Quicker, full and on the pads, Najibullah Zadran nudges it towards deep square leg for a brace.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Mohammad Nabi cuts it towards deep point for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, short and on off, turns away sharply again, Najibullah Zadran looks to smack it away but misses.
12.5 overs (1 Run) A loopy delivery, full and around middle, Mohammad Nabi eases it towards long off for one.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off, Mohammad Nabi drives it firmly but fails to beat extra covers.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter, short and on off, Najibullah Zadran stabs it towards extra covers for a single.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Najibullah Zadran connects this time alright! Quicker one this time, full and on the pads, Najibullah Zadran picks it up, uses his fast hands and whips it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and around off, turns away a long way, Najibullah Zadran goes down to sweep but misses. It is called a wide.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, short and on middle, Najibullah Zadran keeps it out to the leg side.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter, shortish and on leg, Najibullah Zadran flicks it through square leg for one more.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on off, Mohammad Nabi punches it towards sweeper covers for one.
11.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Quicker, full and on off turns away, Mohammad Nabi tries to block but gets beaten on the outside edge.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker, full and on off, Najibullah Zadran forces it down to long off for a run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Mohammad Nabi cuts it away towards deep point for a single.
Mohammad Nabi walks in to bat now.
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! Ravindra Jadeja now gets his first wicket and both the set batters are back in the hut for Afghanistan now. This is a bit quicker, short and around off, Azmatullah Omarzai stays back and tries to swat it away, but fails to get under it fully and hits it with the toe-end of the bat, the ball goes in the air towards long on where Axar Patel runs in and takes the catch. Afghanistan lose half their side now!
10.6 overs (0 Run) Slows it up a bit, full and on middle, Najibullah Zadran fends it away.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Afghanistan won't mind that! Flatter, full and on middle, turns in, Najibullah Zadran looks to work it away, but misses as the ball goes off his pads to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
10.4 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on middle, Najibullah Zadran stays back and keeps it out on the pitch.
10.3 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! Tossed up, full and on off, turns in sharply, Najibullah Zadran prods forward to block but gets beaten on the inside edge.
Najibullah Zadran is in at number 6.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Kuldeep Yadav gets his first wicket of this World Cup! Once again, a break in play and the fielding side gets a breakthrough. This is the googly, full and around off, turns away, Gulbadin Naib goes down and tries to reach it and go for the slog sweep, but ends up getting a top edge, Rishabh Pant calls for it, runs forward a bit to he left and pouches it safely. Afghanistan four down now!
10.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Azmatullah Omarzai pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single, he turns around for the second but is sent back, Ravindra Jadeja gathers up and throws it at the bowler's end but it just misses the stumps. A direct hit and Omarzai was a goner!
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 14.3 overs, Afghanistan, chasing a target of 182, are 98/5. The live updates of Afghanistan vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today match, ball by ball commentary, Afghanistan vs India, Afghanistan vs India live score, Afghanistan vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.