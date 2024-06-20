Afghanistan vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and outside off stump, Hardik Pandya rocks back and slashes the ball away in front of the point region for a single.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Bowled on a length and angled well outside the off stump, this one goes beyond the tramline and the keeper gets a bad bounce as well which allows the batters to take the extra run.
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! As clean a strike as you'll see! Pitched up in the slot and outside off stump, Suryakumar Yadav goes deep in the crease and shimmies just a bit to the off side before getting under it and whacking it straight down the ground for another biggie. SKY yet again holds the pose!
14.4 overs (1 Run) Quite full and flirting with the tramline outside off, Hardik Pandya opts to go chasing after it and almost falls over as he hammers the ball to deep cover for just a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Too full and probably going beyond the tramline outside off, Suryakumar Yadav moves around and goes past the off stump before toe-ending the ball behind point for just a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Gets the yorker in around the off stump line and Suryakumar Yadav can only manage to squeeze it out the deck on the off side.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Bowled back of a length and on a tight line over off stump, Suryakumar Yadav bends his back a bit and plays it away down towards mid on.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rashid Khan ends a good over with a freebie and Hardik Pandya doesn't miss out on it. Short and wide outside off stump, Pandya rocks back and slaps the ball in front of square on the off side to pick up a boundary.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Good, attacking bowling from Rashid Khan here. Tossed up and drifting onto middle and leg, Hardik Pandya watchfully blocks it down the pitch.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! The regular leg break now, flighted up a bit full and around off stump. Hardik Pandya leans on to block but the ball grips and rips past the outside edge.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Floated up a bit, quite full and on the off stump line, Hardik Pandya blocks it off.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker and fuller outside the off stump, a hint of turn on this occasion. Hardik Pandya leans on to push it away but the ball zips past the outside edge.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Drags the length well short and bowls it over off and middle, Suryakumar Yadav goes on the back foot and whips it away down to wide long on for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Slower one, floated up outside the off stump, Hardik Pandya looks to drive off the front foot but is beaten past the outside edge.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Nice and full, bowled outside off stump, Suryakumar Yadav drives it square on the off side and picks up a single in the deep.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav seems to be in full flight at the moment. Overpitched and outside off, SKY gets on the front foot and forces the lofted drive wide of mid off and the ball runs away to the fence. SKY holds the pose after that shot as well and Azmatullah Omarzai is under pressure from the get-go.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) On a fuller length and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav gets on the front foot and hammers it away well wide of long off and picks up a couple of runs.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, that was audacious from Suryakumar Yadav and the 100 comes up for India. Azmatullah Omarzai looks for the wide yorker but serves a low full toss around the tramline. Yadav shimmies in his crease and eventually, he just plants his front leg well across the off stump and swats it away flat in between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg for a crunching boundary.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Starts from over the stumps and bowls it slightly shorter around off, Hardik Pandya plays it late and with soft hands wide of deep third and picks up a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off, punched away on the up and through the cover region for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Close but not close enough! Naveen-ul-Haq pitches the ball up on the stumps, Hardik Pandya gets on the front foot again and drives it with a straight bat. Naveen does well to get a right hand on it on the follow-through and the ball deflects onto the stumps at the non-striker's end. Suryakumar Yadav is backing up quite a bit but shows good reflexes to turn back and slide the bat back in. It is sent upstairs and the replays show that Yadav did manage to get back in before the bails came off. NOT OUT!
Is that a run-out at the non-striker's end? The Afghanistan players look confident here. It definitely deflects off Naveen ul-Haq's fingers but the replay shows that SKY has just put his bat down in time.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious from Hardik Pandya, absolutely glorious. On a good length and around off stump, Pandya walks down the pitch, keeps a still head and drives it nicely through extra cover for a lovely boundary.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Suryakumar Yadav moves around in the crease and Naveen bowls it slightly back of a length and outside off. Yadav gets a bit squared up and gets an outside edge past the diving man at backward point for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Pitches this one up, pace on and around off stump, Hardik Pandya plays it on the up and pushes it gently towards cover for an easy single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Starts the new spell from over the wicket and bowls it wider on the crease. It is slower too and angled into the pads, Suryakumar Yadav flicks it away through square leg and turns the strike over.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Seemed like the googly but it was on a shorter length and Rashid angled that one onto off and middle. Hardik Pandya with a solid block off the front foot.
Hardik Pandya is the next man in for India.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Excellent review! A prolonged appeal for LBW from the bowler and the keeper but the umpire says no. Rashid Khan reviews it immediately as he feels it was pad first and then bat and the third umpire is called in. This is the regulation leg break, bowled flatter on middle and turning back in sharply. Shivam Dube opts to go on the back foot and is late on the dab and seems to have got a bit of glove onto the pads. However, the replays and UltraEdge confirm that there was no bat involved and Ball Tracking comes up with three reds and Rashid has this third wicket.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A misfield from Noor Ahmad but it doesn't cost an extra run. Flighted up around the off stump line, Suryakumar Yadav leans forward and plays it towards extra cover for one.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Every time these two go up against each other, Suryakumar Yadav seems to have the number of Rashid Khan. Another ball that is pretty full and pushed through outside off stump, Yadav plants his front leg across, fetches the ball and nails the slog sweep over deep square leg for a biggie.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! The top spinner now, on a length and around off stump, Suryakumar Yadav leans on and gets the front leg across looking to sweep but misses. The ball goes off his arm and into the body.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs right after the drinks break for Suryakumar Yadav. Tossed up full and on the leg stump, SKY gets inside the line and sweeps it firmly wide of the fine leg fence for a boundary.
