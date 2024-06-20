Afghanistan vs India: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Pace-off again, on a length and on off, Azmatullah Omarzai guides it towards point.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit streaky! Jasprit Bumrah bowls a good yorker here, on off, angling in, Azmatullah Omarzai just gets his bat down in time and squeezes it between the keeper and first slip for a boundary.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length and just outside off, Azmatullah Omarzai leaves it alone.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Pitched up and on middle, Azmatullah Omarzai blocks it out on the pitch.
Azmatullah Omarzai walks in with Afghanistan in a spot of bother.
4.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Jasprit Bumrah gets his second and Afghanistan are in huge trouble now. This one is a slower delivery as Bumrah rolls his fingers on it, lands this on a good length, on middle, Hazratullah Zazai looks to flick it away but closes the face of the bat very early, the ball loops off the leading edge towards point where Ravindra Jadeja takes a dolly.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Slows it up, short and on middle, turns away, Gulbadin Naib looks to work it away but gets an outside edge along the ground to short third. A wicket-maiden to start from Axar Patel.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Darts this one on middle, Gulbadin Naib pushes it back to the bowler.
Gulbadin Naib is the new batter in.
3.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! STRAIGHT TO THE FIELDER! Axar Patel strikes in his first over as well! He sees the batter back away and fires this one, full and around middle, Ibrahim Zadran tries to loft it over extra covers, but fails to get the elevation and hits it flat and straight to Rohit Sharma who takes a sharp catch. Afghanistan loses both their openers now!
3.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and on middle, goes with the arm, Ibrahim Zadran gets hurried and pushes it down the pitch.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Ibrahim Zadran knocks it to the left of the bowler.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Axar Patel starts with a flatter delivery, angling into the pads, Ibrahim Zadran tucks it to short mid-wicket.
2.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Ibrahim Zadran pushes it through covers for one more. End of an eventful over!
2.5 overs (1 Run) A slower one, full and on off, Hazratullah Zazai taps it to the off side for one.
2.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Of all people, it is Virat Kohli who puts it down! Short of a length and outside off, Ibrahim Zadran punches it but fails to keep it down, the ball flies towards point where Kohli leaps up, gets both hands on it but spills it out. No one in the field can believe it, neither can we. A single is taken and Zadran gets a life here! The timing of the jump from Kohli was all wrong too.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot! Back of a length and just around off, but that is enough for Ibrahim Zadran to free his arms and crunch it behind point for a boundary.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Hazratullah Zazai knocks it towards long off for a run.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up and around off, Ibrahim Zadran pushes it through covers for a single. They look for two but decide against it as it is Ravindra Jadeja who is the fielder there.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Length again and on off, keeps a bit low, Hazratullah Zazai keeps it out to the off side. Just one run and a big wicket from the over!
1.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Ibrahim Zadran runs it down to third man for a single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Hard length and around off, shaping in sharply, Ibrahim Zadran looks to defend but gets beaten on the inside edge.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Ibrahim Zadran dabs it down to cover-point.
Ibrahim Zadran walks in at number 3.
1.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Who else, it is that man Jasprit Bumrah once again! He sees the batter back away and bowls this a touch fuller, but well outside off and slower too, Rahmanullah Gurbaz still tries to reach for it, and throws his bat it. However, he only manages to toe-end it behind where Rishabh Pant makes no mistake. Early blow for Afghanistan!
1.1 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah begins with a good-length delivery, on off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz pats it down to covers.
Jasprit Bumrah to operate from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Uppish but safe! Short of a length and around off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz trise to ramp it away but gets a top edge, the ball flies and lands just wide of the diving Jasprit Bumrah at short third. They cross. 13 runs off the first over then!
0.5 over (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That is some shot from Rahmanullah Gurbaz! Arshdeep Singh bangs this into the pitch, on middle, Rahmanullah Gurbaz skips down the track once again, gets on top of the bounce and hammers it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
0.4 over (0 Run) BEAUTY! Hits the perfect length, on the fifth stump line, nips away a shy bit, Rahmanullah Gurbaz stays in his crease to push at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
0.4 over (1 Run) Arshdeep Singh bangs in a bouncer this time, but it goes over the head of the batter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz sways away from it. Wided.
0.3 over (0 Run) Back of a length, just outside off, gets it shape away once again, Rahmanullah Gurbaz charges down the track but is nowhere near the ball.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good-length delivery, in that channel outside off, shaping away, Rahmanullah Gurbaz withdraws his bat at the last moment.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot of intent! Arshdeep Singh goes fuller this time, on middle, no movement, Rahmanullah Gurbaz comes down the track, presents the full face of he bat, and lofts it over the bowler's head for the first boundary of the chase.
0.1 over (1 Run) Afghanistan get underway with extras! Arshdeep Singh starts with a hard-length delivery but way, way outside off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz leaves it alone. It is called a wide.
