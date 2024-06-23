Afghanistan vs Australia LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia take on Afghanistan in their second Super 8 clash, knowing that a win will almost certainly be enough to seal qualification to the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The 2023 ODI World Cup champions are checking all the right boxes heading into the business end of the tournament. Afghanistan, on the other hand, need to recreate some of the magic they produced during the group stage, as a loss will send them crashing out of the 2024 T20 World Cup. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)