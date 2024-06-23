Story ProgressBack to home
Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score Updates, T20 WC 2024 Super Eight
AFG vs AUS LIVE Score, T20 WC: Afghanistan need to win to stay alive in T20 World Cup.
AFG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Scorecard: Afghanistan need to win to stay alive in T20 World Cup.© AFP
Afghanistan vs Australia LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia take on Afghanistan in their second Super 8 clash, knowing that a win will almost certainly seal qualification to the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The 2023 ODI World Cup champions are checking all the right boxes heading into the business end of the tournament. Afghanistan, on the other hand, need to recreate some of the magic they produced during the group stage, as a loss will send them crashing out of the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Let us go back in time to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. While defending 291 runs, Afghanistan was on the cusp of history with the Aussies reeling at 91/7. Then, Glenn Maxwell produced a miraculous performance, battling cramps and standing on one leg, to single-handedly guide his side over the line with a magnificent double century, arguably the best ODI knock ever played. Now, these two sides meet again in a crucial encounter in the T20 World Cup. Afghanistan desperately needs a win to keep their hopes alive, while Australia can almost secure their semi-final spot. The Aussies have been excellent and remain unbeaten in the tournament. David Warner has been in vintage form, consistently scoring runs, while Travis Head has the ability to destroy any bowling attack. Marcus Stoinis has arguably been the best all-rounder in the competition so far, and with the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, and Mitchell Marsh adding firepower, their batting lineup is formidable. Australia’s bowling attack is always a threat with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins, all in good form. Cummins’ hat-trick in the last game against Bangladesh adds to their confidence. Adam Zampa has been excellent as their lone spinner, with Maxwell and David providing additional options. The Aussies look really formidable, and it will take something special to beat them. Afghanistan, on the other hand, performed brilliantly in the group stages, notably taking down the Kiwis. However, they suffered losses to the Windies in their last group match and India in the Super Eight stage that has halted their momentum. Their opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran has been crucial, but there is an over-reliance on them. The team needs more contributions from Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, and Mohammad Nabi in the middle order to stay alive in the tournament. Their bowling attack, led by Fazalhaq Farooqi, the leading wicket-taker so far, has been exceptional, though they need better support from Naveen-ul-Haq. Skipper Rashid Khan who looked in fine form against India, and Noor Ahmad lead the spin department, with Nabi playing a crucial role as well. They must remember the defeat in the ODI World Cup and will look to avenge it, while the Aussies aim to keep their winning streak intact. With high stakes and both teams set to go hard at each other, this match promises to be a thrilling contest. Which side are you on?