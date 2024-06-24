England spinner Adil Rashid tied with compatriot and legendary pacer Stuart Broad to become the team's joint-highest wicket-taker in ICC T20 World Cup history. Adil achieved this during his side's Super Eights clash against the USA at Barbados. During the game, Adil delivered his full quota of four overs, taking two wickets for 13 runs at an economy rate of 3.20. He got the wickets of dangerous batters Nitish Kumar and skipper Aaron Jones. Now, in the ongoing edition of the tournament, Rashid has taken nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 17.88 and an economy rate of 6.70, with the best bowling figures of 4/11.

In his T20 WC career which started in 2009, Rashid has taken 30 wickets in 29 matches at an average of over 23, with the best figures of 4/2.

On the other hand, in 26 matches, Broad has taken 30 wickets at an average of 22.36 and an economy rate of 7.72, with the best figures of 3/17. Broad featured for England in T20 WCs between 2007-2014.

Chris Jordan (28 wickets), spinner Graeme Swann (22 wickets) and all-rounder Sam Curran are other top bowlers for England in the tournament.

The leading wicket-taker in T20 WC history overall is Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, who has taken 50 wickets in 42 games at an average of 19.74 and an economy rate of 6.92, with the best figures of 4/9.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and put USA to bat first. Nitish Kumar (30 in 24 balls, with a four and two sixes), Corey Anderson (29 in 28 balls, with a six) and Harmeet Singh (21 in 17 balls, with two fours and a six) played crucial knocks, but England knocked down the co-hosts for 115 runs in 18.5 overs.

Jordan (4/10) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Adil (2/13), and Sam Curran (2/23) also bowled really well for England.

England chased down the target in 9.4 overs, with skipper Buttler (83* in 38 balls, with six fours and seven sixes) and Phil Salt (25* in 21 balls, with two fours) unleashing carnage.

Jordan took a hat-trick, getting four wickets in his third over.

Rashid took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

