Zimbabwe vs India: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads on a shorter length, Sikandar Raza clips this towards deep square leg and takes a single to keep strike after the break.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sikandar Raza decides to join the party! Ravichandran Ashwin floats this one wide outside the off pole on a fuller length. Sikandar Raza has the width to free his arms and launched the ball into the wide long off boundary for four more runs.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back a fraction and angles this into the pads, Ryan Burl tucks this towards square leg and takes a quick single.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a fine shot from Ryan Burl! Ravichandran Ashwin flights this one full and in line with the stumps, Ryan Burl goes for the reverse sweep and crunches this to the deep point fence for four runs.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls this on a yorker length and outside the leg stump, Sikandar Raza makes room and digs this out to long on for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Ravichandran Ashwin starts off with a shortish delivery on the pads, Ryan Burl clips this towards square leg and takes a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) This is in line with the stumps on a fuller length, Ryan Burl bumps the ball into the pitch and gets it over the bowler's head for a single to long straightish long on.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ryan Burl plays a cracking shot here! Hardik Pandya continues to bowl full and outside off, Ryan Burl lifts this over the fielders and finds the deep cover boundary for four runs.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller outside the off stump, Ryan Burl strokes this straight to the cover fielder.
8.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length and shaping away from the left-hander. Ryan Burl is squared up as the ball passes the bat. The bowler enquires and so does the wicket-keeper. Rohit Sharma decides to review this but UltraEdge confirms there is no bat involved. India lose their review.
8.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bangs this is short but down leg side. Ryan Burl decides against attempting a pull shot and the umpire calls this wide.
8.2 overs (0 Run) This is bowled wide outside off on a fuller length, Ryan Burl goes for a wild swing but misses.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Hardik Pandya bowls this on a good length and outside off, Ryan Burl charges down the wicket and hits this uppishly over mid off. They take a brace as the fielder runs back to collect this.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Goes full this time and on the pads, Sikandar Raza clips this to deep backward square leg and they collect two runs.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls this back of a length and outside off, Sikandar Raza stands tall and punches this straight to cover.
7.4 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and outside off, Ryan Burl strokes this towards deep cover and gets off the mark with a single.
Ryan Burl walks out to the middle now.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! PLUMB! Mohammad Shami gets another one and this time Tony Munyonga has to make the long walk back to the shed! This has been delivered really full and heading for the stumps, Tony Munyonga looks to work this leg side but misses. The ball crashes into the pads and Mohammad Shami is convinced this is out. The umpire raises his finger and Tony Munyonga decides to review this. UltraEdge shows no bat involved and Ball Tracking indicates three reds. Zimbabwe have lost half of their side now.
7.2 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and in line with the stumps, Tony Munyonga clips this towards mid-wicket.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top-edged for a boundary! Mohammad Shami bangs this in short and angling down leg side. Tony Munyonga goes for the pull shot but gets a faint edge that gets the ball over the keeper for a boundary to fine leg.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls this one outside the off stump on a good length, Sikandar Raza looks to drive but gets beaten.
6.5 overs (1 Run) This is full and on the pads, Tony Munyonga knocks this to mid on and takes a quick single to get off the mark.
Tony Munyonga is the next man in.
6.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! India are dominating proceedings here and Hardik Pandya has a wicket in his very first over! Hardik Pandya bowls this on a good length and in line with the stumps, Craig Ervine looks to clip this leg side but gets a leading edge that lobs over the bowler. Hardik Pandya backtracks and takes the catch with one hand over his head. Zimbabwe have lost their fourth wicket.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Bangs this in short and outside off, Craig Ervine mistimes his pull shot back towards the bowler.
6.3 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Bowls this on a good length as well and just outside the off stump, Craig Ervine feels for this but is beaten. Hardik Pandya has overstepped and the umpire indicates it is a no ball.
6.2 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and angled into the pads, Sikandar Raza taps this towards the leg side and takes a quick single to get off the mark.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Hardik Pandya goes full and in line with the stumps, Craig Ervine looks to flick this leg side but gets a leading edge towards third man for a single.
Sikandar Raza walks out at number 5!
5.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! India strike once again and Sean Williams is the next casualty! Mohammad Shami goes full and wide outside the off pole, Sean Williams looks to drive this uppishly over the offside but slices the ball towards deep backward point. Bhuvneshwar Kumar settles under it and takes a comfortable catch. India are right on top here.
5.5 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and just outside the off stump, Sean Williams looks to make room and cut this but gets beaten.
There seems to be some problem with the ball. We will have a change of ball here as the umpires don't find the current ball in good shape.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sean Williams gets this over the fence! Mohammad Shami bangs this one in short and into the batter, Sean Williams swivels and pulls the ball over the fine leg boundary for a maximum.
5.3 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the stumps on a fuller length, Sean Williams taps this to the left of the bowler.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls this a touch fuller but still outside off, Sean Williams strokes this straight to short cover.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Mohammad Shami starts off with a good-length delivery from 'round the wicket and outside off, Craig Ervine guides this down to deep backward point for a single. Good-old classical swing bowling this!
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Zimbabwe, chasing a target of 187, are 65/5. The live updates of Zimbabwe vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Zimbabwe vs India, Zimbabwe vs India live score, Zimbabwe vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.