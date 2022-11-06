Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over! Lands it on a length, around off. Kohli punches it off the middle of his blade along the ground to mid off.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Serves it on a length, on middle. Rahul works it to mid-wicket for a single.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powerful shot! Chatara bangs it short and angles it into middle. Chatara does not have express pace and this one sits up nicely. Rahul pulls it in the gap towards the mid-wicket fence.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Kohli dabs it in front of backward point and takes a quick single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) A slower delivery at 104 kph. A fullish delivery on the pads and Rahul works it to mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Serves a full delivery on middle at 122 kph. Kohli drives it to long on for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Raza keeps it tad shorter again, on middle. Kohli pulls it but gets only a single to deep square leg.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Rahul punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Tight line again! On middle and flatter. Rahul tries to drive but hits it off the inside half of his blade. The fielder at mid-wicket, Ervine makes a good dive and stops it.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Angles it on the pads. Kohli flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Pushes it quicker again, on middle. Kohli tries to drive it but gets the inside edge to short fine leg.
8.1 overs (0 Run) A flatter one to start, on middle. Kohli drives it back to Raza.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Rahul pushes it back to the bowler.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the boundary again! This is bowled on a fuller length on off. Rahul slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket this time. The fielder in the deep is well inside the boundary line and the ball falls behind him and runs away for a boundary.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over long on! It's an 81 metres hit though, long boundary here in MCG! Tossed up, around off. Rahul slogs it just over the jumping long on fielder for a maximum.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Rahul skips down the track a bit early and Burl pulls his length back a bit, on off. Rahul adjusts his shot and works it through the deep mid-wicket region for a couple.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls a flatter one again, on middle. Kohli drives it to long off for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery, outside off. Rahul drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and flatter on off. Rahul rocks back and pulls it to long on for just a single. 8 from the over!
6.5 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on off. Rahul drives it off the outside half of his body to point.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Tad shorter and on middle. Kohli punches it from his crease to long on for a single.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Angling into the pads again. Kohli works it through mid-wicket for another two runs.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely use of the wrists! A fuller delivery on middle. Kohli flicks it wide of long on where the fielder puts in a dive but fails to stop it. He is looking in supreme touch!
6.1 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Kohli drives it back to the bowler.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the Powerplay and India are 46 for one after 6 overs! On a length and outside off. Kohli steers it to third man for a single.
5.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and angling into middle. Rahul works it to mid-wicket for a single.
5.4 overs (3 Runs) Lovely drive! A fullish delivery, around off. Kohli leans forward and drives it crisply through the extra-cover region. The boundary is big on that side and the fielder cuts it off as the batters run three.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Finds the outside edge this time! Just short of good length, outside off. Rahul tries to push it but gets an outside edge that runs away along the ground to third man for a single.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Width offered and it is punished! Short and wide outside off. Rahul waits for it and then cuts it through backward point for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls a back-of-a-length delivery angling into middle. It bounces quite sharply and Rahul rides the bounce to defend it onto the turf.
