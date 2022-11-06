Zimbabwe vs India: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Suryakumar Yadav b Hardik Pandya.
16.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is bowled on a good length and he follows the batter going to the leg side. The ball is way down leg side and the umpire calls this wide.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Hardik Pandya has got his line wrong here as he strays in the pads once again on a fuller length. Tendai Chatara misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads to fine leg for a leg bye.
16.2 overs (1 Run) This is a touch fuller but still going down leg, Sikandar Raza gets low and clips this towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Hardik Pandya bowls a back-of-a-length delivery angling down leg, Sikandar Raza pulls this towards fine leg and they take a couple of runs.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Another flighted delivery bowled full and spinning down leg. Tendai Chatara looks to stroke this through the line but is beaten on the inside edge as the ball just misses the leg pole.
Tendai Chatara is the next man in.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Another one bites the dust and Ravichandran Ashwin has two wickets in his last over! Bowls this on a fullish length and in line with the stumps. Richard Ngarava goes deep in the crease and looks to pull a ball that keeps a fraction low. The stumps have been shattered and Zimbabwe lose their eighth wicket now. India will be eager to wrap this inning up in a jiffy.
15.4 overs (1 Run) This is slightly short and outside off, Sikandar Raza gets on his back foot and punches the ball down to long off for a single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Floats one in full and angling down leg, Sikandar Raza gets his front foot out of the way and looks to heave across the line but misses.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery bowled full and just outside off, Richard Ngarava gets an inside edge to deep square leg and gets off the mark with a single.
Richard Ngarava walks out to the middle now.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rohit Sharma persists with spin and Ravichandran Ashwin gets his second wicket! Flights the ball full and into the pads, Wellington Masakadza looks to work this leg side but gets a leading edge to Rohit Sharma at short cover. Zimbabwe have now lost their seventh wicket and are staring down a barrel of defeat.
