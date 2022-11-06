Zimbabwe vs India: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Right then, India will feel like they have enough firepower in their bowling department to defend this total against a batting lineup that has failed to click in this tournament. That said, Zimbabwe possess some serious batting talent in their ranks with the onus of this run chase falling on the shoulders of Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza. They need their openers to get them off to a good start though and with what we have witnessed in recent times, it would be folly to count the minnows out. Will Zimbabwe be able to pull off an upset? Or will India manage to win and top the group? We shall find out shortly.
KL Rahul is up for a chat and he says that he was confident coming into the tournament and says that he was batting well in the warm-up game as well. Adds that he did not doubt himself after the initial failures as in T20 cricket they have to take chances and the wickets were fresh as well. Mentions that the pitch is quite good and the ball is coming on the bat quite nicely and says that he enjoyed batting in the middle. Says that there is some pace on the wicket and adds that they have got a good total on the board.
India had a slow start to their inning losing their skipper Rohit Sharma early to a short ball from Blessing Muzarabani but Virat Kohli and KL Rahul put on a 60-run partnership to take their team to a good position at the halfway stage. Sean Williams broke the partnership after the refreshment break and the spinners helped Zimbabwe claw back into the game. Just as it seemed like India were losing control of the game having lost Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant in quick succession, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya decided to counterattack and go after the bowlers. They put on a 65-run partnership in 36 balls to take the initiative back in their team's favor. Surya Kumar reached his half-century and scored an unbeaten 61 in just 25 deliveries to continue his outstanding form. Sean Williams claimed two wickets with Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani, and Richard Ngarava picking one wicket each.
What an outstanding cricketer Suryakumar Yadav is and he has helped India score 79 runs in the last 5 overs to snatch the momentum right back in their favor! His performance has pushed the total to 186 and India will be thrilled with the efforts of their hitters. Zimbabwe fought back in the middle overs but may find this a tough target to chase with the poor form of their batters. They would have hoped to restrict their opponents close to the 150-run mark after the flurry of wickets but will know that the game is not out of reach yet.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Finishes with another unbelievable shot! A full toss, way outside off. Yadav though has no problem with it as he just moves across to his right again. Takes this full toss on his bat and scoops it over the keeper's head for a maximum. India end with 186/5 after 20 overs!
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He has done it again! This is a fullish delivery on off. Yadav converts it into a full toss with a big stride in and sweeps it to deep backward square leg for a boundary.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY FOR SURYAKUMAR YADAV! Another fantastic knock from a fantastic batter! A fullish delivery, outside off. Yadav slices it to deep point for a couple.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow! Another trademark Suryakumar Yadav shot! A full toss on off and Suryakumar Yadav moves across in his typical fashion to sweep it over deep backward square leg for a maxiumum.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! A fullish delivery and way down the leg side. The batters steal a bye as well as the keeper stops it.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Hardik Pandya is gone this time! A low full toss, outside off. Pandya reaches for it and tries to slice it away. However, he gets a thick outside edge that goes to Blessing Muzarabani at short third man. Good catch and this has been a good start to the last over for Zimbabwe! Axar Patel is the next batter in.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Nails a yorker, outside off. Pandya tries to dig it out but misses and ends up hitting the stumps with his bat. No damage done though as it is a Free Hit.
19.1 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Oh, that is way off the line. It is also above waist height, outside off. Pandya leaves it. The umpire calls it No Ball. Free Hit coming up.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around leg. Yadav goes across to his right and tries to scoop it but misses.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) On a length, on off. Yadav goes for a lofted drive but fails to get the distance this time. The ball goes aerially but falls away from the fielder at long off. Two taken.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav continues to entertain this huge crowd here at the 'G'. A full delivery on middle. Yadav shimmies down the track and hits it hard down the ground for a boundary.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Nails a yorker on middle and leg. Pandya digs it out to long on for a single.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Bowls a fullish delivery on middle. Pandya tries to slam it down the ground. However, the ball goes off the inside half of his blade to deep backward square leg for a single.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pandya joins the act now! Short and outside off. Pandya cuts it uppishly and well in front of square for a boundary,
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SHOT! Over deep extra cover! 150 is up. A fullish delivery, outside off. Yadav leans forward and just plays a lovely lofted drive with great timing as the ball travels all the way into the crowd.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Nicely bowled again! A very full delivery on off. Pandya fails to get under it and drills it along the ground to long on for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A good yorker, outside off. Yadav skips down the track and ends up digging it out to extra cover for a single.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Slower short ball, outside off. Yadav tries to play a ramp shot. He, however, gets an outside edge that goes over the third man fielder for two runs.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This man is just unstoppable! Where will you bowl him? A fullish delivery on off. Yadav moves across to his right, gets low and then scoops it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off. A slower delivery and Pandya slaps it to long off for a single.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A slower length delivery, outside off. Yadav tries to smash it towards the off side but gets an outside edge that goes off the bounce to the keeper. 12 from the over!
16.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls a full delivery, outside off. Pandya drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery, outside off. Yadav tries to sweep it again but this time he misses and the ball goes off the pads towards the off side. A leg bye taken.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow! Here is India's own version of Mr.360! A full toss on off. Yadav gets across to his right, kneels and sweeps it over the fine leg fence for a maximum.
16.2 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery, outside off again. Yadav fails to get his bat on the ball this time.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs are flowing now! Suryakumar Yadav is in his top gear! A full toss, wide outside off. Yadav is aware that there is no fielder in the deep towards the third man region and just opens the face of his blade to slice it towards the third man fence for a boundary.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Poor, poor over from Blessing Muzarabani! Again errs in length and drifts on the legs. Pandya tries to work it towards the leg side. He misses and the ball goes off his thigh pad towards the fine leg fence.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Third boundary of the over, a momentum shifting over this! Blessing Muzarabani angles a full delivery on the pads. Pandya flicks it through the backward square leg region for a boundary.
15.4 overs (1 Run) A full toss on the pads. Yadav flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time straight down the ground! On a length, on off. Yadav stays deep in his crease and powers it over mid off for a boundary.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary for Suryakumar Yadav! What a shot! On a length and anling into leg. Yadav moves across to his right and then scoops it almost behind the keeper for a boundary.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on leg. Pandya pushes it to mid on and takes a quick single.
