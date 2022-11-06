Zimbabwe vs India: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Raza is still going strong!
14.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! This one is fired around leg. Raza makes room and tries to heave it towards the leg side. He misses and Pant whips the bails off. There is an appeal for the stumping and the leg umpire takes it upstairs. The replays roll in and the UltraEdge shows not bat there and also Raza's back leg is found inside the crease. So no damage done.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) A flatter delivery on middle. Raza works it through mid-wicket for a couple.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Wellington Masakadza works it left of the bowler.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Bit quicker and around leg. Wellington Masakadza tries to clip it but misses and gets hit on the pads.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on off. Wellington Masakadza fends it off the front foot.
13.3 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on leg. Wellington Masakadza works it towards the leg side.
Wellington Masakadza is the new batter out in the middle.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Ravichandran Ashwin breaks the partnership! Ryan Burl departs after a very attractive knock and Zimbabwe now lose their sixth with 91 more needed from 40 balls. Ashwin gives this one a bit of air, this time, On middle. Burl tries to flick it but misses and the ball brushes his pads on it way to the stumps. Ashwin is elated!
13.1 overs (1 Run) Raza shimmies down the track and Ashwin pulls his length back a bit, on off. Raza drives it uppishly left of Ashwin. The ball goes off the fingertips to long off for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fires it on leg. Raza tries to sweep it but misses.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now brings out a reverse sweep! Patel fires it on middle. Burl revserse-sweeps and gets it over short third man for a boundary.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap and finds a boundary! Bowls a full delivery on middle. Burl sweeps and sweeps it quite well wide of short fine leg for a boundary.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Touch shorter and flatter on middle. Raza works it to deep square leg for a single. 50 partnership is up!
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Bowls a full toss, on off. Raza drives it square off the wicket to deep point for a couple.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, on off. Burl slaps it to long on for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Raza drills it to long off for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Tad on the shorter side, on off. Burl tries to sweep it but misses and gets hit on the pads again.
11.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads and fuller. Burl tries to work it towards the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads.
11.4 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on leg. Burl tries to reverse-sweep it but does not time it this time.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Short and outside off. Burl slaps it through the extra-cover region for a boundary.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Bowls it on middle. Burl sweeps it to deep square leg for a couple.
11.1 overs (0 Run) A full delivery on middle. Burl drives it back to the bowler.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Fires it on leg. Burl tries to clip it but misses. The ball goes off his pads towards square leg. A leg bye is taken.
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fantastic shot! On middle and fuller. Burl reverse sweeps it and does it so well that it goes all the way over the point fence.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Raza drives it to long off for a single.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Angles it into leg. Raza works it to short fine leg. The batters try to steal a single as the throw comes in from short fine leg. Pant lets the ball go in hope of a direct hit and the batters take an extra run as the ball goes towards long off.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) On middle and leg. Raza works it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just wide of Bhuvneshwar Kumar at short third man! On the shorter side and around off. Raza gets an outside edge as he looks to cut it. The ball goes aerially and wide of diving Kumar at short third man for a boundary.
