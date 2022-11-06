Zimbabwe vs India: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.1 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side, outside off. Pandya punches it to the cover fielder.
14.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls a shortish delivery but it is well outside off. Pandya leaves it.
13.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery bowled full and outside off, Hardik Pandya strokes this firmly to cover but cannot beat the fielder.
13.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is down leg side on a fuller length, Hardik Pandya looks to sweep but misses and the umpire calls this wide.
13.4 overs (0 Run) This is full and in line with the stumps, Hardik Pandya clips this to the right of the bowler.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What an outstanding catch in the deep! That is a superman effort from Ryan Burl and Rishabh Pant short stay at the wicket has come to an end! Sean Williams angles this into the pads on a fuller length, Rishabh Pant gets his front foot out of the way and lofts the ball to wide long on. Ryan Burl covers good distance from his position at long on and dives to his left to take a catch in mid-air. India suddenly find themselves four down and with some work to do.
Hardik Pandya is the next man in.
13.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fires this one down leg side on a fuller length, Rishabh Pant leaves this alone and they get a wide.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Angling down leg and full, Suryakumar Yadav flicks this uppishly towards mid-wicket and they get another run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Sean Williams bowls this wide outside off on a fuller length, Rishabh Pant shimmies down the wicket and works this to long on for a run.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Angles this one into the pads on a fuller length, Rishabh Pant clips this through mid-wicket with soft hands and looks for a couple but they decide to stick with a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling full and outside the off stump, Rishabh Pant hits this straight back at the bowler.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full once again and width offered outside off, Suryakumar Yadav thumps this wide of long off but they have to settle for a run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) This is bowled outside off stump on a fuller length, Rishabh Pant strokes the ball to long off and gets off the mark with a single.
Rishabh Pant walks out to the middle now.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! India have lost both their set batters as KL Rahul perishes after reaching his fifty! This is looped up and bowled wide outside off on a fuller length, KL Rahul attempts to clear the long straight boundary once again but ends up slicing the ball. Wellington Masakadza positions himself at the edge of the boundary line at long off and takes a well-judged catch to send KL Rahul packing. India have lost their third wicket now and will need to rebuild.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one is huge and it brings up the half-century for KL Rahul! Sikandar Raza bowls a full delivery outside off, KL Rahul gets under this and thumps it back over the bowler's head for a massive hit.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Suryakumar Yadav is off the mark straight away! Full delivery in line with the stumps, Suryakumar Yadav flicks this ball towards deep mid-wicket and some good fielding in the deep restricts them to a brace.
Suryakumar Yadav walks out to the middle now.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The partnership has been broken and it is Sean Williams who gets the breakthrough! The dangerous Virat Kohli makes the long walk back to the pavilion. This is flighted on a shorter length and wide outside off, Virat Kohli looks to force the shot over the long off fielder but does not get the connection as the length is not right. The ball goes high and falls into the palms of Ryan Burl who takes an easy catch and Zimbabwe have their second wicket.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Goes back to bowling short and angled into the pads, KL Rahul flicks this to deep square leg for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) In line with the stumps on a fuller length, Virat Kohli clips this to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside the off stump, this has been pushed to the cover fielder.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly short and in line with the stumps, Virat Kohli is down the wicket and hits this back to the bowler.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off once again. Virat Kohli clips this to deep mid-wicket and takes the sixth single of the over to keep strike.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and outside the off pole, KL Rahul works this to the long on fielder and rotates the strike with a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full and straight once again, Virat Kohli knocks this straight to long on and gets another run.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Another really full delivery angled into the stumps, KL Rahul digs it out to deep cover for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Flights this one outside off and Virat Kohli shimmies down the wicket and gets a full toss which he thumps down to long off for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Sikandar Raza starts off the over with a fullish delivery in line with the stumps, KL Rahul rocks back and flicks the ball to mid-wicket for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.0 overs, India are 107/4. The live updates of Zimbabwe vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Zimbabwe vs India, Zimbabwe vs India live score, Zimbabwe vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.