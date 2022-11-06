Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.5 overs (3 Runs) 3 runs.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Like his previous boundary, this one too is played quite late and cleverly with the swing.
4.3 overs (0 Run) On a length with that outswing again, outside off. Ervine tries to push it but misses.
4.2 overs (0 Run) This man is such a treat to watch when he finds swing like this! Land another delivery on a good length and around off. Ervine tries to defend it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
4.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and angled across the batter. Sean Williams manages to steer it off the outside half of his blade towards third man for a single.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Lands on a good length and outside off. Ervine watches it carefully and leaves it.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Now an outswinger! On a length and around off. Ervine goes for a drive away from his body but misses.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Singh swings it into Ervine as he bowls it on a fullish length again. Ervine though plays it with the swing and clips it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
3.3 overs (1 Run) A full ball, on middle. Sean Williams drives it to mid on for a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Serves it on a length that is just short of a driveable length, around off. Williams tries to drive it but gets beaten on the outside edge as the ball swings away late.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Angles this one into middle. Fullish delivery but not enough full and Sean Williams drives it bit uppishly towards mid on.
3.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls a good-length delivery and it is way outside off. Sean Williams leaves it.
2.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and shaping into Sean Williams on middle and leg. Sean Williams tries to work it towards the leg side but gets hit high on his pads. The ball rolls towards third man and a leg bye is taken.
2.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Serves a fullish delivery that swings nicely again, However, it drifts down the leg side atr 129 kph and is called as wide as Sean Williams misses his flick shot.
2.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Sean Williams blocks it out.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, on off. Sean Williams punches it through cover-point for a couple.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Oh...lovely! Serves a good-length delivery, around off from 'round the wicket. The ball seams away off the pitch away from the batter and beats Sean Williams as he tries to defend it.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off. Sean Williams defends it towards the off side. Maybe Bhuvneshwar Kumar need to be a bit fuller here.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Another lovely good-length delivery. It is outside off and swings further away as Sean Williams leaves it.
1.6 overs (1 Run) On a fullish length, on off. Sean Williams drives it to mid off for a single.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Swings into Sean Williams now! A fullish delivery on middle. Sean Williams drives it to mid on.
Sean Williams is the new batter out in the middle to face the music.
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Arshdeep Singh gets his first wicket. Fullish delivery on middle. He gets a good inswing there and Regis Chakabva tries to heave it towards the leg side but misses. The ball rubs his pads and goes on to knock the stumps. This is high-class swing bowling from the Indian opening bowlers.
1.4 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! This one is way outside off. Swings away from the batter and Pant half-stops it with his dive. A bye taken.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and angling into middle. Ervine tries to clip it towards the leg side but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Massive movement for the Indian bowlers! This is served wide outside off on a good length, Craig Ervine feels for the ball but is beaten as the ball goes past the outside edge.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Arshdeep Singh begins with a good-length delivery just outside the off pole, Craig Ervine blocks this towards point.
Arshdeep Singh will share the attack from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) On a length and around off. Regis Chakabva defends it from his crease this time. Brilliant start, maiden from Bhuvneshwar Kumar!
0.5 over (0 Run) On a length and on off. Regis Chakabva moves across to his right and tries to work it towards the leg side but fails to get a bat on it and it hit high on his pads.
0.4 over (0 Run) Another inswinger, fullish and on middle. Regis Chakabva tries to work it towards the leg side and gets hit on the pads again.
0.3 over (0 Run) NOT OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar after bowling two outswingers, bowls a inswinger on middle and leg. Regis Chakabva looks to flick it but misses. The ball hits his pads and there is an appeal but the umpire denies it. India review but the Ball Tracking shows that the ball is missing the stumps. Regis Chakabva will continue.
0.2 over (0 Run) Serves a nice fullish delivery, outside off. It swings away and Regis Chakabva leaves it.
Regis Chakabva makes his way out to the middle at number 3.
0.1 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! India are off to a dream start here! Virat Kohli pulls of a blinder in the field and Wesley Madhevere has to walk back for a golden duck! Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls a fullish delivery, outside off. Wesley Madhevere drives it quite firmly but bit uppishly and right of short cover. Kohli though puts in a brilliant dive to his right and takes a good low catch.
