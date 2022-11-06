Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a fraction and bowls this wide outside off, Rohit Sharma charges down the pitch and swings at this wildly but is beaten.
1.2 overs (0 Run) The dot balls continue as India are yet to get off the mark! This is an outswinger bowled outside the off pole and on a good length, Rohit Sharma defends this back to the bowler.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Tendai Chatara starts off right on the mark. Bowls this on a good length and just outside the off stump, Rohit Sharma blocks this towards mid on.
Tendai Chatara to share the new ball with Richard Ngarava.
0.6 over (0 Run) Richard Ngarava bowls a maiden in the first over of the inning! A good-length delivery angling away from the off stump. KL Rahul hangs his bat out to dry once again but is beaten all ends up.
0.5 over (0 Run) Scramble seam delivery served wide outside off and moving further away. KL Rahul feels for the ball and gets beaten. Make that five dot balls now.
0.4 over (0 Run) Attacks the pads once again on a good length, KL Rahul clips this towards square leg. Four dot balls in a row.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a good length once again and in line with the stumps, KL Rahul defends this to the right of the bowler.
0.2 over (0 Run) Lovely delivery! Richard Ngarava serves this outside the off stump and gets the ball to angle away. KL Rahul plays for the in-swing and gets beaten.
0.1 over (0 Run) Richard Ngarava begins with a good-length delivery on the pads, KL Rahul blocks this to the leg side and a dot to start proceedings.
We are moments away from the start of the game now! Zimbabwe players are out there on the field and the Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also make their way out to the middle now. Richard Ngarava to start the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
Time for the national anthems! It will be India's first followed by the Zimbabwe national anthem. It is not a full house here in MCG but there are still more than 50,000 people in the ground. We saw Netherlands going the unthinkable in the first game of the day, Can Zimbabwe also pull off a victory to finish off their journey in style? Let's find out.
Craig Ervine, the skipper of Zimbabwe says that they were looking to bowl first as the ball might skid in the evening under lights. Informs that they have two changes with Wellington Masakadza and Tony Munyonga playing as they wanted to give Tony Munyonga a chance. Also adds that Luke Jongwe is injured and they have not explored their spin options in this competition so far, so they wanted to go with spin of Wellington Masakadza.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India says that they will have a bat first. He mentions that it is what the team prefers to do and the decision has very little to do with the pitch. Feels that it is a good pitch and wants to put up a strong total on the board which the bowlers will be able to defend. Informs that they have one change as Dinesh Karthik makes way for Rishabh Pant who has not played any games including the warm-up games and they wanted to give him some game time before the semi-finals. Ends by saying that their qualification for the knockouts changes nothing as they still want to play well.
Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (C), Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams (WK), Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga (In place of Luke Jongwe), Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza (In place of Milton Shumba), Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.
India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (WK) (In place of Dinesh Karthik), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of India. They have elected to BAT first.
Pakistan have registered a comfortable victory against the Bangla Tigers and have now booked a place in the semi-final! What a turnaround this has been, they looked down and out of the competition at one stage but this is cricket and you can never count anyone out. South Africa also learned this lesson in quite an harsh way this morning. It has been a dramatic Super Sunday so far and let's hope that the drama continues in the final Super 12 game of what has been quite a fascinating World Cup.
Zimbabwe saw their first game of the Super 12 stage washed out against South Africa and a one-run win against Pakistan in the following game made them strong contenders for the semi-finals spot. However consecutive losses to Bangladesh and the Netherlands saw them miss out on the knockouts and will be playing for pride in their final outing. They have banked heavily on their bowlers in this tournament to win their games as most of their runs have been scored but their senior stalwarts Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza. They need a team effort if they are to beat a dangerous Indian side but they do not have the power to prevent their opponents from making it to the next stage of the competition. Will they achieve an unlikely victory and end their tournament on a high? Will India prove to be too strong for them? Or will it be the rain gods that have the final say? We will find out soon. Stay tuned for the toss and team updates.
India started the day at the top of the table and they need a win to cement the top spot on the table. They have had three close games so far, winning two against their Asian counterparts Pakistan and Bangladesh but losing to South Africa. Their comfortable win against the Netherlands has put them on six points and are looking to top the group with a victory. Their top four batters have all scored at least one half-century in this tournament but the openers have not been able to click at the same time which has resulted in them performing poorly in the Powerplay. Another area of concern for them is their death bowling as they have conceded far too many runs in the last few overs. A loss or a washed-out result condemns them to the second spot with Pakistan close to clinching a win over Bangladesh in Adelaide at the moment.
Hello and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen to our coverage from the Melbourne Cricket Ground for match number 30 of the Super 12 in the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup as we arrive at the last fixture of this stage before the semi-finals. India will take on Zimbabwe in the final game of the triple-header between teams in Group 2. This fixture is a dead rubber of sorts as India qualified and became the third semi-finalist the moment the Netherlands pulled off an outstanding win over South Africa who stumbled at the last hurdle. With the minnows slaying the giants of cricket several times in this competition, this game has all the excitement it needs to be a cracker.
... MATCH DAY ...
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 1.5 overs, India are 2/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 today match between Zimbabwe and India. Everything related to Zimbabwe and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Zimbabwe vs India live score. Do check for Zimbabwe vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.