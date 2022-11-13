In what has been a roller-coaster of a ride in the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan find themselves facing England in the final of the tournament. Defeats against India and Zimbabwe had all but eliminated Pakistan from the tournament a dramatic turn of events saw them qualify for the final where they defeated New Zealand. Ahead of the summit clash, former Pakistan captain Imran Khan, who famously led his troops to the ODI World Cup triumph in 1992, has a message for Babar Azam & Co.

The run-in of the Pakistan team in the T20 World Cup has seen stunning similarities between the current campaign and the one Pakistan had in the 1992 ODI World Cup. Entire Pakistan is hoping for Babar to pull off what Imran did. And now, the iconic captain himself has given Babar's men an important message.

In a tweet on Sunday, ahead of the start of the match, Imran said: "My msg to Pak cricket team today is the same I gave our team in the 1992 World Cup Final. First: enjoy the day as one rarely gets to play in a World Cup final & don't get overawed by it. Second: you will win if you are willing to take risks & can cash in on mistakes by opponents. That means playing with an attacking mindset. Good luck; the whole nation is praying for your success."

Even the current Pakistan captain was asked about repeating the 1992 campaign achievements. Babar said that it was a dream come true for him to have reached the final after a poor start.

"Yes. I believe we couldn't start off well but we came back with great momentum. In the previous 3-4 matches, Pakistani team has played very well on both individual and team level. We've been working really hard for this. It feels like a dream come true to reach the final," he said.

Pakistan have already been crowned T20 World Cup champions once (in 2009). They would look to repeat the feat in Melbourne on Sunday.