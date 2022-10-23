The T20 World Cup 2022 showdown between India and Pakistan turned out to be an epic cricketing contest that was decided on the very last ball. Virat Kohli's unbeaten knock of 82 runs turned got etched in the history books as one of the most memorable performances by a batter in the history of T20 cricket. While Indian players and fans took time to digest what Kohli had done on the field, his wife Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to post a beautiful message for the iconic batter.

Anushka wrote: "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali!

You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!

So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!!

Love you forever and through thick and thin"

Kohli, speaking after the match, termed this innings of his as his finest in the format, surpassing the Mohali knock against Australia.

Promoted

"It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that's when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts. The first one was back of a hand slower ball (the one over long-on). Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support,'"he said.

Having gone through a tumultuous period over the last couple of years as a batter, the 'King' Virat Kohli has truly come back to lead the batting charts once again.