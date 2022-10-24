31-4 in the seventh over, this was the situation when Hardik Pandya joined forces with Virat Kohli for India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as the Rohit Sharma-led side looked to chase down 160 against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 12 Group 2 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The duo went on to form a 113-run stand for the fifth wicket, and there was great understanding on display. First, Hardik took the mantle of being the aggressor, but once he found the going tough, Kohli decided to go after the bowlers.

The partnership was broken in the final over of the match by Mohammad Nawaz as he dismissed Hardik for 40. But in the end, Kohli ensured that India chased down 16 runs off the final 5 balls of the match to register a four-wicket win.

After the win, Hardik spoke to Kohli, and it was there that the former revealed how it was like batting with the former India skipper. Hardik also lavished praise on Kohli for hitting back-to-back sixes of Haris Rauf in the 19th over of the innings.

"Those two shots played by Virat Kohli, just because I know how important those two shots were, if you had missed even shot, still they were running ahead with the game. I have hit a lot of sixes, but those two sixes were really really special. What it meant for both of us, we actually were so pumped. Those two shots, I told him that I have played so much cricket but I do not think anyone could have played those two shots except Mr. Kohli," Hardik told Kohli in a video posted on the website of BCCI.

"Yeah, the best part of today was that we struggled, but we did it together. This would not have been this special if we would have just walked, just cruised through hitting exceptional shots. It feels more special because we struggled. We were talking to each other on how difficult it was. Credit to Pakistan as well, they bowled really well. They were fantastic," he added.

Further talking about his emotions during the match against Pakistan, Pandya said: "I sensed a lot of pressure in our room, I could sense it. It was a big game, but for me, I do not know, for some odd reason, I was very numb today when I came to the ground. This is where I wanted to be and I am just happy to be here. The quality of relationship which I have in this group is something I cherish."

"I would have taken a bullet for you at that point of time, but I would not have let you get out. My goal was simple, whatever I can do to make your life easier, I'll do it. You have done it so many times and no one is better at handling pressure than you," he added.