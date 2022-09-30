The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the prize money for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, with the title winners taking home a whopping USD 1.6 million. The apex cricket body in an official media release stated: "The ICC announced that the winning side at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on November 13 would receive prize money of USD 1.6 million, with the runners-up guaranteed half the amount."

At the end of the 16-team tournament that runs for nearly a month, the losing semi-finalists will each get USD 400,000 from the USD 5.6 million total prize pool.

The eight teams who exit at the Super 12 stage will receive USD 70,000 each. Like last year at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, a win in each of the 30 games in the Super 12 phase will be worth USD 40,000.

"The eight teams that made it directly to the Super 12 phase are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa," stated an official release.

The other eight teams - Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, UAE in Group A and West Indies, Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe in Group B - are split into two groups of four and will play the first round. For any win in the first round, prize money of USD 40,000 will be awarded, with the 12 matches amounting to USD 480,000.

The four teams knocked out in the first round will get USD 40,000 each.