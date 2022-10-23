The temperature at the Melbourne Cricket Ground soared as India and Pakistan arrived at the venue to begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on Sunday. Having been asked to bat first by India skipper Rohit Sharma, Pakistan lost their captain Babar Azam for a golden duck by India's emerging superstar Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm pacer got the ball to swing into Babar on his very first delivery, catching him plumb in front of the stumps.

Though Babar decided to take the review, even the technology couldn't come to his aid. Pakistan even went on to lose a review in the process.

Here's the video of Babar Azam's dismissal:

Not long after, Arshdeep also sent Pakistan's in-form wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan packing. On the final delivery of the 4th over, Arshdeep bowled a sharp bouncer to Rizwan which the batter tried to hook. But, the end result was the ball landing safe into the hands of Bhuvneshwar Kumar at fine leg.

In the process, Arshdeep got rid of Pakistan's opening duo for cheap. After Babar departed without opening his account, Rizwan could only score 4 runs off 12 balls.

In the match, India decided to field the pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar while Harshal Patel was left on the bench. Yuzvendra Chahal was also left out as the team management decided to field Ravichandran Ashwin in the specialist spinner's role. Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya got the nod as all-rounders.