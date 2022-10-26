Ireland continued their rich vein of form in the 2022 T20 World Cup by getting the better of England by five runs in Melbourne in a group 1 game. The match was ultimately decided via the DLS method as rain impacted play. With that former India batter Wasim Jaffer got yet another chance to troll Michael Vaughan. The former England captain and Jaffer's banter on social media is legendary. They often pull each other's leg on Twitter and other social media platforms.

After Ireland's win, Jaffer shared a hilarious meme depicting how DLS helped Ireland get the better of England. "Match summary Cc: @MichaelVaughan #ENGvIRE" he wrote along with the tweet.

Having stormed into Super 12 by eliminating two-time champions West Indies, Ireland rode on a sparkling 47-ball 62 by skipper Andy Balbirnie and looked for a 180-plus total before England dragged them back to bowl them out for 157 in 19.2 overs.

Chasing the tricky target, the 2010 champions were 105/5 in 14.3 overs, five runs short of the DLS target of 110 as the play could not be started within the cutoff time due to rain. With that, Ireland completed their second win over England in a World Cup.

Eleven years ago at the ODI World Cup in India, Kevin O'Brien had inspired a stunning win over England at the Chinnaswamy. Overall, this was Ireland's third win over England with two coming in the ODI format.

Promoted

The Ireland win has now opened the doors for Australia as five of the six teams in the group now have two points each.

With PTI inputs