With India set to take on Australia in their first warm-up game of the T20 World Cup, star batter Virat Kohli was all smiles during the team's training session at the Gabba in Brisbane. The former India captain was seen having fun some with his teammates -- KL Rahul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh. Kohli, who recently scored his 71st century after a wait of nearly three years, was showing off his funny dance moves, leaving Rahul, Arshdeep and Bhuvneshwar in splits.

Kohli was earlier struggling with his form but the 2022 Asia Cup saw him making a sensational comeback. The right-handed batter ended the continental event as the second-highest run-scorer being only behind Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan.

The tournament also saw Kohli ending his nearly three-year-long drought of the international century. He had scored a 122 not out against Afghanistan.

Kohli continued his red-hot form with a 63-run knock against Australia in the third and final T20I of a bilateral series and then scored 49 not out against South Africa in the second T20I of another bilateral series that followed.

Promoted

India will play two warm-up games before kicking off their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

On Monday, India will play hosts Australia in their first warm-up game, followed by a game against New Zealand on Wednesday. Both the games will be played in Brisbane.