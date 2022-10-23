Virat Kohli has rated his unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 53 deliveries against Pakistan on Sunday in the ICC T20 World Cup as his best and it has been concurred by arguably the greatest modern day batter ever - Sachin Tendulkar. The former India batting maestro took to Twitter after India's thrilling last ball win over Pakistan to congratulate Kohli.

"@imVkohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular! Keep it going," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Kohli said that this was "one of the best matches" of his life while speaking to the host broadcaster after the match and he also rated his knock to be a better one than his classic against Australia in Mohali during the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup.

India had lost to Pakistan in the last T20 World Cup in 2021 when Kohli was still the captain of the Indian cricket team. He has in the past played several match winning knocks against Pakistan.

It was in the 2012 Asia Cup that Kohli, in company of Tendulkar, produced a knock of 183 runs to seal a great win for India against Pakistan and he has produced several quality knocks against the arch rivals ever since.

Kohli took over the mantle of being India's premier batter after Tendulkar's retirement from international cricket.