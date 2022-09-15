Tickets for India's match against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23 have been sold out, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday. Even additional standing room tickets were "snapped up within minutes of going on sale", the ICC said. The global cricket body said that over 500,000 tickets have been sold for the upcoming mega event in Australia, which gets underway next month. India and Pakistan will face off in their opening Super 12s fixture.

"The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is set to welcome fans of all ages and backgrounds, with over 500,000 fans already securing their place to the event that begins in one month's time," the ICC said in its release.

"Fans from 82 different countries have purchased tickets to watch the world's best players from 16 international teams, marking the return of full stadiums at ICC events for the first time since the Women's T20 World Cup in 2020, which culminated with 86,174 fans for the final at the MCG," it added.

"The India v Pakistan fixture at the MCG on 23 October is sold out, with additional standing room tickets snapped up within minutes of going on sale. An official re-sale platform will be launched closer to the event, where fans can exchange tickets at face value," ICC said about the clash between subcontinent rivals.

Tickets for South Africa's match against Bangladesh as well as that of India and the runners-up of Group A have also been sold out, although additional tickets may be made available.

"Only a very limited number of tickets remain for Australia's opening Super 12 fixture against New Zealand at the SCG on 22 October, the double-header featuring Pakistan v Group A runner-up and India v South Africa at Perth Stadium on 30 October, and Pakistan v South Africa at the SCG on 3 November," the ICC added.