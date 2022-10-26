Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt was in awe of Virat Kohli's match-winning knock which helped India register a thrilling win over arch-rivals Pakistan in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. While there has been a lot of discussion regarding some of the decisions made by the on-field umpires, which according to many affected the outcome of the match, Butt feels that all the noise is being created, just to undermine the brilliant effort put in by Kohli.

"There has been a lot of discussion regarding the 'no-ball' call. Some are saying that the decision was given after Kohli made the appeal. Others are saying that the free-hit delivery should've been a dead ball as it had hit the stumps. There are two things that I can think of. Firstly, they don't have a clue about the laws and secondly, they are undermining a superb effort put in by both the teams. The match kept swinging like a pendulum but India, eventually, won the game due to Virat Kohli's brilliance. They wouldn't have been able to win the match without him," Butt said during an interaction on his YouTube channel.

Chasing a target of 160, Kohli and Hardik Pandya came to the rescue of India, who at one stage were reeling at 31/4.

The pair added 113 runs for the fifth wicket, putting India on the brink of a famous.

While Hardik was dismissed on 40, Kohli kept going until the end and remained unbeaten on 82 0ff 53 balls.