The Rohit Sharma-led Team India has a chance to end the nine-year drought for the side in ICC events, for it was in 2013 when India last won an ICC title. Zaheer has backed India to reach the final, along with England. "Obviously I'm going to go with India. Yes, there have been some talks of some key players, Bumrah being injured and what's going to happen with the bowling but still I feel it with the consistency they've shown for the last few years, I think definitely are going to be the contender to be in the in the finals," he said, while speaking to Cricbuzz.

"The other contender, I feel is England," he further added.

The Indian cricket team landed in Melbourne on Thursday ahead of their 2022 T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan on Sunday. The hype for the October 23 clash between the two sides has been building since the schedule of the T20 World Cup 2022 was announced. But, just days ahead of the blockbuster match, a piece of worrying news has emerged from Melbourne, with a rain threat looming large on Sunday. India and Pakistan are scheduled to begin their T20 World Cup campaign at the MCG on Sunday but the match is under the threat of a washout because of the demoralising weather forecast.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology of the Australian Government, there remains an 80% chance of showers on Sunday, mostly in the evening.

"Cloudy. High (80%) chance of showers, most likely in the evening. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h turning southeasterly during the evening," suggests the website of BOM.