The Virat Kohli of the old was at full flow once again as he guided India to a six-wicket win against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Chasing 160, India had a shaky start with four dismissal inside the first seven over. But a terrific stand between Kohli and Hardik Pandya ensured that India cross the line against the arch-rivals. Kohli finished on 82* off 53 balls (6x4s, 4x6s) and later termed the innings as his best in T20Is. India needed 16 off the last over by Mohammad Nawaz. KOhli kept his cool till the end and got emotional after India registered the win off the last ball of the match.

Watch: Virat Kohli and Other Indian players celebrate Win over Pakistan



Earlier, sent in to bat, Pakistan were well served by Iftikhar Ahmed's 34-ball 51 and Shan Masood's unbeaten 52 off 42 balls after they lost their first two wickets with just 15 runs on the board in the fourth over. For India, Arshdeep Singh was among the most successful bowlers in the much-awaited match of the tournament, finishing with figures 3/32 in four overs at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

If it was not for the 14 runs in the 19th over, Arshdeep would have ended with better figures Playing in his maiden World Cup, left-arm pacer Arshdeep gave India early breakthroughs before Pakistan steadied things with a 76-run partnership for the third wicket.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya bagged impressive figures of 3/30 in four overs after Mohammed Shami removed a well-set Iftikhar to trigger a slide.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 159/8 in 20 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 51, Shan Masood 52 not out; Arshdeep Singh 3/32, Hardik Pandya 3/30). India: 160 for six in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 82 not out, Hardik Pandya 40; Haris Rauf 2/36).

With PTI inputs