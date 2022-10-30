Unbeaten in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, Team India will be bidding to record their third straight win when they take on confident South Africa on Sunday at the Optus Stadium in Perth. But as the weatherman have predicted an overcast sky, the cricket lovers would be keeping their fingers crossed. According to the meteorology department, there will be an overcast evening, but there won't be any rain throughout the game. So far, a few World Cup games have been abandoned due to rain.

The Optus Stadium in Perth will host the India and South Africa match. For the previous three days, rain has been falling at the venue.

India and South Africa will compete on a field where teams batting first have won 13 of the 21 games played. The Perth track has also provided significant bounce.

Both India and South Africa are still strong contenders to make the semi-final stage, thus the weather will play a significant role in this vital encounter.

"Partly cloudy. Medium (50 per cent) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and early evening. Winds southerly 25 to 35 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h near the coast, becoming light in the late evening," reads the forecast for Sunday as per Australia's Bureau of Meteorology.

Promoted

The temperature is expected to hover around 16C on the matchday with 49 per cent humidity and 34 km/hr wind speed. There is an 11 per cent chance of precipitation during the game.

India are at the top of the Group 2 points table after thumping wins over Pakistan and Netherlands. On the other hand, South Africa had to share one point with Zimbabwe, as the match was called off due to rain. It was followed by a huge win over Bangladesh in the next clash.