Last year's find of Chennai Super Kings, left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary of Maharashtra, and Saurashtra's Chetan Sakariya have been added to Team India's T20 World Cup squad as net bowlers.

It is understood that since most teams have a left-arm seamer in its ranks and India's Arshdeep Singh will need rest between the games, Mukesh and Chetan have accompanied the team for the Perth leg of the tour.

"Mukesh and Chetan flew in with the team yesterday. As of now, they will be with the team for the Perth leg where India are supposed to play a couple of practice games." As per India's training schedule in Perth, they will have three days of rigorous training for five hours between 11 am to 4 pm on October 8, 9 and 12, while on October 10 and 13, two T20 warm-up games will be held.