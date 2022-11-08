The International Cricket Council on Monday announced the match officials for the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. The first semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Wednesday, 9 November, while the second semi-final between India and England will be played on Thursday, 10 November at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

The match official appointments are as follows as per a press release from ICC:

November 9 - New Zealand v Pakistan (19h00 AEDT), Sydney Cricket Ground - Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth (on-field), Richard Kettleborough (third umpire), Michael Gough (fourth umpire) and Chris Broad (match referee).

10 November - India v England (18h30 ACDT), Adelaide Oval - Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel (on-field), Chris Gaffaney (third umpire), Rod Tucker (fourth umpire), and David Boon (match referee).

Appointments for the 13 November final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be advised once the outcome of both semi-finals are known.