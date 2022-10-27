Story ProgressBack to home
T20 World Cup: Asitha Fernando Replaces Binura Fernando In Injury-Hit Sri Lanka Squad
Sri Lanka fast bowler Asitha Fernando on Thursday replaced injured Binura Fernando in their squad at the T20 World Cup
Asitha Fernando in action
Sri Lanka fast bowler Asitha Fernando on Thursday replaced injured Binura Fernando in their squad at the T20 World Cup, tournament organisers said. Binura, himself an injury replacement, bowled just five balls in his team's loss to hosts Australia on Tuesday before going off the field with a hamstring strain in Perth. Asitha, who has played three T20 matches for the national team, will travel from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia, the International Cricket Council said.
Sri Lanka, who won the T20 Asia Cup last month, have two points in the Super 12 stage and will next play group toppers New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on T20 World Cup and check out World Cup Schedule, Results and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.