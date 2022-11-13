The 2022 T20 World Cup has been a thrilling affair. From closely-fought encounters to memorable wins, the mega event completely lived up to the expectations of the fans. The tournament reached to its conclusion on Sunday with England and Pakistan squaring off against each other in the summit clash. Put to bat first, Pakistan posted a total of 137/8 in 20 overs, with Sam Curran scalping three wickets for England. Amid the enthralling cricketing action, a hilarious coincidence came to light during the final showdown which left every fan in splits.

During the 19th over of Pakistan's innings, when Sam Curran had scalped the wicket of Mohammad Nawaz, the stadium camera spotted a fan from the crowd, who was utterly disappointed with the dismissal. Co-incidentally, the fan reminded everybody about the ‘disappointed Pakistan fan', who went viral in 2019 for his reaction.

During the 2019 ODI World Cup, Pakistan was squaring off against Australia when Asif Ali dropped a sitter that gave David Warner a new life. Seeing this, a fan was visibly disappointed with Asif and his facial expression became a viral meme on social media.

New disappointed Pakistan fan meme pic.twitter.com/dnI53RNUOf — Cursed Memes (@therewasameme) November 13, 2022

pakistan fan meme guy from 2019 world cup is over pic.twitter.com/JqhklUTRvk — Lenny Phillips (@lenphil29) November 13, 2022

THE SUMMARY OF LIFE AS PAKISTAN CRICKET FANS ; pic.twitter.com/cSq2Fz7VvV — (@skh_abeeha09) November 13, 2022

Coming to the final clash, Pakistan were restricted to 137/8 in 20 overs. Apart from Sam Curran, who claimed three wickets, Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan took two wickets each while Ben Stokes scalped one wicket.

For Pakistan, Shan Masood top-scored with 38 runs off 28 balls. On the other hand, Babar Azam scored 32 runs off 28 balls.