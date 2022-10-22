'Catches win matches', as goes the saying and England captain Jos Buttler produced a giant of an effort in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match against Afghanistan on Saturday. Buttler went flying behind the stumps on the bowling of Mark Wood as he caught Mohammad Nabi. The video has since gone viral on social media and fans can't stop talking about it. Fair to say that Buttler has given fans and pundits the 'catch of the tournament' contender on only the first day of the Super 12 round.

Widely considered one of the finest wicket-keeper batters in the world, Buttler is known to send the ball into the stands regularly as a batsman. He also has a fine reputation as a wicket-keeper. While the England skipper's abilities with the bat aren't hidden from any cricket lover, he did show against Afghanistan how safe he is behind the stumps as well.

Wood, oozing with explosive pace, bowled a delivery towards the shoulder of Nabi. The Afghanistan stalwart looked to guide the ball past the wicket-keeper but ended up only giving an edge. Here's the video:

Nabi probably thought that the ball would deceive Buttler considering the pace with which he had bowled the delivery. But, Buttler wasn't looking to leave the ball for a boundary. He took off and grabbed a one-handed stunner, winning the hearts of fans, both in the stadium and on social media.

Promoted

England players picked up some fine catches in the match, helping their team bundle out Afghanistan for a paltry total of 112 runs.

Sam Curran was the star of the match for England, picking up his maiden 5-wicket-haul in T20Is. He finished the match with the figures of 5 for 10 while the likes of Ben Stokes and Mark Wood bagged 2 wickets apiece. Chris Woakes also claimed a wicket.