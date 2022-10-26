England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl against Ireland in a T20 World Cup Group 1 clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie led the charge with a brilliant knock of 62, while Lorcan Tucker made a handy 34 off 27 deliveries. However, a hilarious incident took place in the 15th over when Balbirnie hit Sam Curran for a six over deep square leg. Incidentally, a fan who was sitting in the stands, took a tumble while trying to pouch the ball.

Even the commentators couldn't control their laughter.

Ireland managed to post a total of 157 after rain had interrupted the proceedings twice.

The English are among the title favourites and heavily-fancied to beat Ireland after opening their tournament with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan at the weekend.

But the Irish, who lost their opening Super 12 round match by nine wickets to Sri Lanka, had other ideas.

Balbirnie and Tucker stitched an 82-run stand, dishing out particular punishment to Chris Woakes who went for 41 off three overs.



Ireland raced to 92-1 off 10 overs before a mid-order collapse led to them being all out with four balls remaining.

Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood took three wickets apiece.

In reply, England lost two early wickets as both Jos Buttler and Alex Hales were dismissed by Josh Little.

(With AFP Inputs)