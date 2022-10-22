Rohit Sharma-led Team India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign with a high-voltage match against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It would be interesting to see what pace attack India goes in with and whether Mohammed Shami gets a game. The pacer has not played an international T20I since the T20 World Cup last year. He just bowled one over in the warm-up match against Australia, where he conceded just four runs, and took three wickets, helping India win the contest.

Shami was not originally in India's squad, but he was named as the replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah. Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody has said that he would include Shami in his playing XI for the match against Pakistan.

"I'd be going with Shami. I'd just go with his experience. Obviously, Bhuvi and Arshdeep are the first two. I just think that in big tournaments, you back big players. And he's a big player with a lot of experience. He may be short with some volume in his bowling, but that one over he bowled against Australia would have gone a long way with regards to not so much the physical side of things, but definitely the mental side of things," Moody said on Star Sports' show 'Game Plan'.

Promoted

Moody also said that the contest would be between India's batting and Pakistan's bowling. He also opined that if India manages to handle the bowling well, then they can possibly control the match.



"I think it's an intriguing contest, because to me, India are a batting strong side while Pakistan, I think, are a bowling strong side. So, for me it's a real contest as to how well India bat against a very strong new ball attack. If they get through that, I see India controlling the game. But that's where they need to manage - in the first six overs. Now, we know its T20, we know its Power Play, we also know that if we want to get off to a flyer, we have to manage that carefully. So, I'm not saying you need to be conservative, you need to be watchful," said Moody.

"I think there's one thing you need to take into consideration of the pitch. The pitch at The Gabba is a bouncy one. Is it going to be the same at the MCG? I wouldn't take it for granted that it would be the same as The Gabba. Another thing to take into consideration is the big boundaries. Yes, there will be big boundaries at the MCG, we know that. It's a big venue, so the short ball and the use of that length, hard length, with that change of pace into that length, is the key to bowling at the MCG. So, I'm sure that both teams are very aware of what the tactical play is with the ball in those top end overs and particularly in those defensive overs," he stated further.