Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Afridi's participation at the upcoming T20 World Cup remains a doubt, with several current and former players suggesting that the player should not be risked if he is not fully fit. Shaheen, who had suffered a knee injury during the Test series against Sri Lanka in August, recently underwent rehabilitation in London. He had also missed the Asia Cup last month due to the injury. However, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja revealed that he had a word with Shaheen, who feels "110 per cent fit" for the T20 World Cup.

"I had a chat with Shaheen, a day before yesterday. He said that he hasn't felt this good in ages. So, the progress is very good. The doctors had sent the video and he is currently 90 per cent fit. But he said that he will be fit in time and ready for battle,"Ramiz told Pakistan's Dawn News.

Ramiz also revealed that Shaheen plans to play a couple of practice matches before being "battle ready" for Pakistan's opening game against arch-rivals India.

"These knee injuries can be technical and delicate at times. So, we had a discussion that if he is not fully fit, we wouldn't risk him. But, Shaheen is saying that he is 110 per cent fit at the moment. He also said that he will play the practice matches, and get ready for the game against India," he added.

Pakistan and India will face off in their T20 World Cup opener on Sunday, October 23.