Giving the Pakistan cricket team a huge boost for the T20 World Cup 2022, speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi will join the national squad in Brisbane as per schedule on Saturday. Afridi was undergoing a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Committee for a few months. He will now be available for selection in Pakistan's warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan.

Pakistan are scheduled to play England and Afghanistan in the two warm-up games on October 17 and 19 before they begin the T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 23. "Shaheen is now available for selection for the 17 and 19 October warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan, respectively during which his match fitness will be assessed by the team management," said a PCB release.

Afridi, speaking of his availability, said in a release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board: "I am super excited at the prospect of rejoining the national side for the T20 World Cup and playing my part in the campaign. It has been a difficult period for me to be away from the game and the team I love the most, and not be part of some gruelling and exciting matches.

"I have been bowling six to eight overs trouble-free for the past 10 days with full run-up and pace. While I have enjoyed bowling and batting in the nets, nothing can replace the feel of match environment and I can't wait to be in that setting.

"It has been a rigorous and challenging rehabilitation programme, but I have thoroughly enjoyed it. To be honest, I am feeling fitter than ever before and can't wait to wear the playing kit.

"I want to thank the PCB Medical Advisory Committee as well as the Crystal Palace F.C. for allowing me to use their outstanding facilities and looking after me so well during the rehabilitation programme."

Afridi was duly missed in the Asia Cup 2022 by Pakistan where Babar Azam & Co. lost the final against Sri Lanka to miss out on the title. His return to the team will certainly boost Pakistan's chances of lifting the T20 World Cup trophy in Australia.