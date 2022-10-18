India defeated Australia by 6 runs in their first of the two warm-up matches ahead of the start of their T20 World Cup campaign. To everyone's surprise Rishabh Pant did not come out to bat for India in the game despite the side losing 7 wickets while batting first against Australia in the game in Brisbane. While it was Dinesh Karthik who kept the wickets for India during bowling, Pant was spotted in the dugout with a heavy strapping and ice pack on his right knee.

The picture of Pant has gone viral on social media and the fans are getting worried about the player.

See the viral image here:

Looks like #RishabhPant hurt his leg in the practice.



Hope it is not serious pic.twitter.com/onXS7JsKoB — Virat Dangar (@viratdangar) October 17, 2022

Talking about the game, India edged past Australia in the last-ball thriller at the Gabba. Aaron Finch's 76 kept Australia in the driver's seat in their chase of 187 for long, but Indian bowlers and fielders together did a superb job to steal a win.

Mohammed Shami claimed three wickets while defending 10 runs in the final over. On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned figures of 2 for 20 in 3 overs.

Earlier, KL Rahul scored 57 runs off 33 balls and Suryakumar Yadav hit 50 off 33 as Team India scored 186 for 7 in 20 overs. For Australia, Kane Richardson was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets and conceded 30 runs. Apart from him, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, and Ashton Agar scalped one wicket each. Australia skipper Aaron Finch had won the toss and opted to field against India.