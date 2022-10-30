David Miller starred for South Africa in a five-wicket win over India in a Group 2 match in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. In the game in Perth, Miller stayed unbeaten on 59 to help the Proteas chase down a 134-run target in 19.4 overs with five wickets remaining. With this win, South Africa have gone on top of the Group 2 points table. Miller's innings was studded with three sixes and four fours. However, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had a great chance of cutting short that innings as he could have affected a run out of Miller, who was backing up too far at the non-striker's end.

On the last ball of the 18th over, bowled by Ashwin, the India spinner cautioned Miller to not back up too far. "'Make sure you are behind!'" ICC posted a video of the incident along with this caption.

Talking about the match, brilliant half-centuries from Aiden Markram and Miller helped South Africa overcome early hiccups. With this win, South Africa is at top of the table with five points and two wins in three matches. India is in the second position with four points and two wins in three. Suryakumar Yadav (68) was India's only star in batting. Though India had SA down at 24/3, Miller (59*) and Markram (52) powered them to victory with two balls to spare.

Chasing 134, South Africa was off to a bad start as they lost in-form batters Quinton de Kock (1) and Rilee Rossouw (0) to pacer Arshdeep Singh. The bowler was breathing fire in his first over and dismissed them both within the first three balls. Proteas were reduced to 3/2. But Markram and Miller played with maturity.

With ANI inputs