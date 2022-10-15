The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed a dedicated physiotherapist to look after fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and batter Fakhar Zaman during the T20 World Cup in Australia. A PCB source confirmed that due to the nature of the knee injuries suffered by Afridi and Fakhar, the board asked Dr Javed Akhtar Mughal, a London-based physiotherapist, to join the players.

"Dr Mughal was part of the whole rehabilitation process that Shaheen and Fakhar went through in London so he knows their injuries very well. Which is why the PCB chairman decided that the two players, particularly Shaheen, need dedicated care during the World Cup," he said.

He further said that the PCB considered both players an asset for Pakistan cricket and knowing well how sensitive knee injuries and their recovery process can be, it was decided to send Dr Mughal to Australia.

"He will be looking after both of them during the event. He was there when Shaheen and Fakhar used facilities at the Crystal Palace football club for their rehabilitation." Afrdidi and Fakhar will join the team today in Brisbane and will be playing in the two warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan before a decision is taken on whether they be available for selection in the World Cup.

Pakistan play India in their opening World Cup match at Melbourne on October 23.

Afridi has been out of action since mid-July when he hurt his knee while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle while Fakhar injured his knee in the Asia Cup final in Dubai. Both underwent rehab in London last month.